Brad Pitt Is Coming to HGTV for Celebrity IOU With Drew and Jonathan Scott

After an Oscar win comes…a stop on HGTV? If you’re Brad Pitt, that’s a yes!

Pitt, who won an Oscar for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will appear in the star-studded new HGTV series Celebrity IOU. The show hails from Property Brothers duo Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott and will feature the twin brothers helping each celebrity with a special renovation. But it’s not a renovation for the star, the talent is coming through with surprise home renovations to express deep gratitude to individuals who have had a major impact on their lives.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” Jonathan said in a statement

“Being a part of this show really hits home for us,” Drew said in a statement. “This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.”

In addition to Pitt, stars already lined up for Celebrity IOU are Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis and Michael Bublé.

According to HGTV, each episode will feature a star getting hands-on with the Scott brothers to imagine a design plan to reward their mentors, friends and family members. The brothers will travel across the country to help create the renovations. Projects include converting a detached garage into a guest house, overhauling a backyard into an entertainment area and taking an outdated condo with décor from 1970s and making it a modern home.

“From Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to the very exciting, upcoming Home Town Takeover, HGTV is having success with series that celebrate the power of human connection,” Jane Latman, president of HGTV, said in a statement. “The wonderful thing about Celebrity IOU is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks. We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them.”

Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.