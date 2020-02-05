Brad Pitt Proudly Wore a Name Tag to the Oscars Luncheon—And Nothing Has Ever Been So Pure

Once upon a time…in Hollywood, Brad Pitt assumed he was just your average Joe.

Yes, while attending the annual Oscars luncheon on Monday, the ever humble movie star chose to proudly wear a name tag on the breast pocket of his taupe suit. Worn like a badge of honor, the placard listed his moniker, of course, and his nomination for Actor in a Supporting Role at the upcoming 2020 Oscars.

At the midday celebration, Pitt made sure to work the room, chatting with fellow nominee Cynthia Erivo and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. And while Leonardo DiCaprio and Charlize Theron were also in attendance—and without proper identification!—it was that oh-so-pure name tag that truly stole the show. #BradPitt wearing a name tag to the #Oscars lunch is freaking hilarious,” tweeted on user. Added another, “Love that Brad Pitt wore a name tag at the Oscars Nominee Luncheon today.”

While we can’t guarantee he’ll bring the accessory to the February award show, one thing is for certain: If he wins, his speech will be worthy of its own trophy.

Just look at the Golden Globes from earlier this month. While accepting his award for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, the 56-year-old star poked fun at co-star DiCaprio—”I would have shared the raft”—and poked fun of his own dating life. “I want to say hi to my folks because, hey they’re back in the Ozarks,” he said. “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating. it would just be awkward all right. Thank you.”

And we can’t forget about the SAG Awards, where reunited with ex Jennifer Aniston and the world spun off its axis. Ever his most charming self, he once again teased himself when talking about his role. “Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part,” he told the audience while up on stage to collect his award. “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

While we anxiously await for the star-studded show, keep scrolling to see all the nominees celebrate at the Oscars luncheon.