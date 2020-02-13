Brad Pitt Reveals More Details About That Tinder Profile After Oscars Win

Listen up, we’ve got the latest update on Brad Pitt‘s Tinder profile!

As fans may recall, at the 2020 SAG Awards the actor joked as he took the stage to accept his award for Oustanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, he immediately joked, “I got to add this to my Tinder profile.”

And tonight at the 2020 Oscars, we’re wondering if he’s going to do the same after taking home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Tarantino’s film.

When speaking to a room full of reporters backstage after winning his first acting Oscar, the 56-year-old actor revealed whether he’d be updating his Tinder profile this time around. When asked, “What’s your Tinder profile going to say now?” Pitt simply responded, “You’ll just have to look it up.”

BRB, while we scour the web for Pitt’s Tinder profile.

While accepting his award, Pitt thanked everyone from Tarantino, his BFF and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, Bob Richardson, Robert Garcia (who Pitt explained backstage is a “dear, dear old friend of mine.”), Mike Moh, Geen Davis and more. But the most touching part of his speech was when he dedicated the award to his kids.

“This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you. Thank you,” Pitt concluded.

Reporters also asked Pitt what he would say to his kids if they decided to pursue acting. He answered, “We can have that conversation if—once they are 18. And then I… listen, I want them to follow their bliss. You know, follow their passions, whatever they are most interested in,” he answered.

“And then it’s, I think it’s about… you know, guiding them as you can. But they get to try everything on and find where their passion lies. So, sure, why not?”

Pitt has taken home two Academy Awards as a producer for the Best Picture-winning films The Departed and 12 Years a Slave.

He concluded, “It has been a really special run. And, again, it’s a community I love and friends that I’ve made over, you know, 30 years and they mean a lot to me, truly. And I feel a responsibility to that more than anything, more than, like, a victory lap. And so I think, like, right now I’m just looking—I think it’s—I think it’s time to go disappear for a little while now and, you know, get back to making things.”