Brad Pitt’s kids ‘haven’t seen their paternal grandparents in FOUR years’ as Angelina Jolie ‘butts heads with ex’s mom’

BRAD Pitt’s six children have not seen their grandparents since 2016, sources close to the family have told The Sun.

Brad Pitt’s mom Jane is in the middle of a jubilant 80th birthday celebration with her family at her A-list son’s multi-million dollar beach house – but among her gaggle of grandchildren, there are six notable faces missing.

Sources tell The Sun that the kids Brad shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie – Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – did not attend the party, with one insider alleging that Jane and husband William haven’t seen their grandchildren since around 2016.

The insider, who until recently lived in the Pitt’s neighborhood of Springfield, Missouri, said: “When they were together, Brad and Angelina would take the kids to visit their grandparents.

“The kids would run riot. The Pitts have a huge backyard and they would go sledding in winter and have campfires in the summer.”

But all that changed when Brad and Angelina’s two-year marriage broke down in September 2016 during an altercation in their private jet.

Angelina, 45, was awarded temporary full custody while Brad, 56, was investigated by child services and was allowed supervised visits only.

William has over the past few decades developed a housing estate in his neighbourhood and named the streets after his grandchildren – with the exception of Brad and Angelina’s.

“Jane and William haven’t had the kids visit them since, as far as I know,” added the source.

“I feel for Jane. She loves her grandchildren.

“But her and Angie never really saw eye to eye. Jane is a Christian conservative who once slammed gay marriage, while Angelina is a liberal who has dated women, so it was never a recipe for a friendship.

“But no one ever thought it would turn out like this.”

Sources say a rift between Angelina and her mother-in-law began when Jane penned a letter to her local newspaper to voice her opinion against gay marriage, and these days, they “refuse to speak and Angelina doesn’t want her children to visit her.”

Jane, who is staying at Brad’s luxurious Goleta home near Santa Barbara, California, has been joined by her son Doug Pitt and daughter-in-law Lisa, and daughter Julie Neal and son-in-law Robert along with grandchildren Sydney, Reagan and Landon Pitt, and Josie, Rylie, Caden and Cruz Neal.

“She is having a wonderful time,” the insider added.

“The children made T-shirts reading Grammy’s 80th Birthday Banger for everyone to wear, and are teaching her dance moves.

“They’re documenting it all on their Instagram stories and Jane looks so happy to be surrounded by her family in such a beautiful setting.

“You can’t help but wonder if she misses Brad’s kids, though. Their cousins certainly wish the Jolie-Pitt kids were there, but unfortunately, they barely know them anymore.”