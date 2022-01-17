Bradley Cooper Explains His ‘Nightmare Alley’ Full-Frontal Nudity: I Was Naked for ‘6 Hours’

Bradley Cooper on His ‘Nightmare Alley’ Full-Frontal Nudity: I Was Naked for ‘6 Hours’

It’s all out there.

Bradley Cooper discussed going full-frontal in a nude scene for his upcoming film, Nightmare Alley, in a new interview.

The actor, 47, admitted that filming his first nude scene in Guillermo del Toro’s next project was a “big deal” for him.

“I recall reading in the script and thinking to myself, ‘He’s a pickled punk in that bathtub, and it’s to story.’

“You have to do it,” Cooper said in an episode of KCRW’s The Business that aired on Monday, January 17.

The Oscar nominee went on to say that the scene was “not gratuitous,” which influenced his decision to film it.

“The content of the film, what we were exploring, demanded that we be emotionally and spiritually naked in order to do it in a real way,” Cooper explained.

Nightmare Alley is a remake of the 1940s noir film of the same name, and it stars Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, a former carnival worker who uses his skills to present himself as a mentalist.

During a steamy scene opposite Toni Collette in the psychological thriller, Cooper had to strip down and sit in a bathtub.

Cooper admitted that, while he was fine with the nudity in theory, it was difficult to remove his clothes in front of Collette, 49.

“I still remember that day because it was Toni Collette’s first day, and I was naked in front of the crew for six hours,” he said.

“It was just like, ‘Whoa.'”

The coronavirus pandemic forced the cast and crew of Nightmare Alley to take a six-month break in the middle of production.

Cooper said at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021, “We’ve been working on Nightmare Alley for the last two and a half years.”

“Going through the pandemic, taking six months off, and revisiting it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Meanwhile, the Star is Born actor has been spending much of his quarantine caring for his mother, Gloria Campano, and his daughter, Lea, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

“I’m with my daughter [Lea De Seine], my mother, and my two dogs, and we haven’t left the house,” he said.

