Bradley Cooper Teases His 4-Year-Old Daughter Lea About the Christmas Present That Disappointed Her

Bradley Cooper Reveals His 4-Year-Old Daughter Lea’s Christmas Present

Bradley Cooper’s daughter was dissatisfied with her Christmas present.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the 47-year-old actor revealed his daughter, Lea’s, biggest gripe about her long-awaited present.

Cooper has a 4-year-old daughter with Irina Shayk, his ex-girlfriend.

“For those of you who have kids, they really push that Ghostbusters laser on every commercial in between cartoons,” Cooper explained.

“She figured it out.”

“Where’s the laser, though?” Lea inquired after receiving the gift.

“It’s just a little plastic thing, but it does capture the ghost,” the Nightmare Alley star explained before joking, “I have some notes on the laser!”

Colbert joked, “I thought you were a big star, Dad,” and Cooper laughed as he admitted he “couldn’t deliver.”

Cooper and Shayk divorced in 2019 after four years of marriage.

The exes “have been in a really great groove in terms of co-parenting for a while,” according to a source who spoke to ET in November.

“They both adore Lea and want to be the best parents they can be.

“A lot of Irina and Bradley’s interactions and hangouts revolve around Lea’s schedule, but they also get together on their own,” the source said.

They have a great deal of affection for and respect for one another.”

