Bradley Walsh’s age and net worth are unknown.

BRADLEY Walsh has been the host of the popular ITV game show The Chase for many years.

Find out more about the TV legend, who is thought to be one of the highest-paid hosts in the UK.

2nd

Press Association/PA/PA/PA/PA/PA/PA/PA/SA/

Bradley Walsh grew up in a working-class family before becoming famous.

Bradley, who was born on June 4, 1960, in Watford, Hertfordshire, is 61 years old.

He’s talked about his working-class upbringing and growing up in a family with a single parent.

He stands 5ft 8.5in tall and frequently participates in Soccer Aid, an all-star charity football match.

Bradley was a professional football player as a teenager, a man of many talents.

He spent time on loan at Dunstable Town, Barnet, Tring Town, Boreham Wood, and Chalfont St Peter while playing for Brentford’s reserve team.

However, his footballing success was short-lived, as ankle injuries forced him out of the sport and into show business.

He has a 40-year career in show business.

Bradley, however, is considering retiring, according to the Sun in July 2021.

“You know what, in a couple of years I won’t have to do any of it,” the 61-year-old host said. “I’ll be retired and that’ll be it.”

Bradley’s net worth is estimated to be £20 million.

His net worth is estimated to be £12.5 million.

He is thought to be one of the highest-paid hosts in the UK, surpassing Ant and Dec and Dermot O’Leary.

It was revealed in 2018 that he had made £9.2 million in the previous two years.

This includes his earnings as a presenter, his real estate portfolio, album sales, and previous earnings as a footballer.

He lived in a £98,000 terraced East London house in 2000, but now he lives in a five-bedroom mansion with a pool in Essex.

Wingit Productions, which he co-owns with his wife Donna Derby, is said to be worth £12.3 million.

Bradley’s first television job was presenting the National Lottery on BBC One in 1994.

This began his career as a game show host, with Bradley taking over as host of the popular Wheel Of Fortune in 1997.

Nowadays, he’s mostly known for hosting The Chase on television.

Bradley is well-known for his acting as well as hosting a variety of TV shows ranging from Keep It In The Family to Tonight At The Palladium.

His acting credits include Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures…, as well as a two-year stint on Coronation Street from 2004 to 2006.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.