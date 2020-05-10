Brainteaser challenges YOU to find the 14 accidents hidden in the home

If you’re renowned for being something of an accident-prone, then this tricky brainteaser is the one for you – and it’s sure to trip you up!

With so many of us having to spend more time at home than ever before, there is an increased risk of suffering an accident injury from everyday household objects.

The latest graphic sweeping the web, created by National Accident Helpline, aims to raise awareness of the most common hazards by challenging the nation to find the 14 household items that can cause injury in the home.

However, don’t be fooled – each item is cleverly disguised in the busy scene. So, do you have what it takes to beat the 23 second record?

If you’re after a clue, the items have all been highlighted by new research into accidents within the home over the last 12 months – so the likeliness is they have caused you injury at one point or another.

The study found that a third of people have injured themselves whilst exercising, while over a third of respondents have injured themselves in the garden.

If you’re struggling to find all 14 hazardous items, your time is up!

The answers, circled red in the big reveal below, include kitchen knives, exercise equipment, hob, ladder, a wet floor, hammer, oven, tripping over a rug, food blender, screwdriver, drill, hosepipe, lawnmower, laundry basket.

Another tricky all-singing, all-dancing brainteaser has recently left even the most eagle-eyed of puzzlers baffled.

The graphic, created by Harlequin Floors ahead of International Dance Day on 29 April, challenges people across the UK to find two stray ballet shoes hidden within the group of dancers.

But with hundreds of pink and black tutus in the mix, it may prove more difficult than you first think.

The current record stands at an impressive 15 seconds to complete – but how will you fare when you put your searching powers to the test?

Harlequin Floors designed the game to mark the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre – the creator of modern ballet.

Melissa Chapman, Group Marketing Manager at Harlequin Floors, commented: ‘What better way to celebrate International Dance Day and the launch of our expanded home studio equipment than by having a go at our brainteaser!

‘With the average time set at 15 seconds to complete the game we’re looking forward to seeing the record being beaten.

And if you’re struggling to find the two answers, then scroll down to find them circled in red below.

Another infuriating brainteaser challenges you to find the halloumi among a table of tasty treats.

The scene shows a delicious spread of BBQ classics including sausages, kebabs and burgers – as well as a single slice of halloumi.

The puzzle, released by British retirement homes Audley Villages, will help transport some players to brighter BBQ days in the sunshine.

Audley Villages created the puzzle after conducting research into the best ways to keep your mind active during quarantine.

One of the recommended activities for boosting brain functions is painting and playing music is one of the simplest ways to boost brain health.

Psychologist Dr Rachel M Allan explained: ‘Playing a musical instrument utilises fine motor skills, requires following patterns, drawing from memory and engaging with multi-sensory feedback.

‘It draws on many different high-level brain functions at the same time, which strengthens connections between different regions of the brain.’

Elsewhere, as explorers are forced to halt their travel plans because of the ongoing global health pandemic, a tricky new brainteaser is sparking nostalgia for sunny beach days.

Created by British airline Jet2, players are challenged to spot skis hiding among a sandy shoreline filled with red and white deckchairs.

According to the illustrators, the tricky puzzle has stumped many and no one has been able to find the hidden items in less than 28 seconds.

As people eagerly anticipate their next escape – could you be the fastest to solve the holiday themed brainteaser?

While most people are familiar with skis, trying to find the essential snow slope accessories can be a battle – with similar looking items surrounding them.

If you’re struggling to find the hidden skis, try looking towards the crowd of deckchairs in the bottom left of the graphic.

Jet2 who specialise in low-cost travel, designed the brainteaser to keep people entertained, while awaiting their next getaway.

The 3rd largest registered airline in the UK, Jet2 operates to top ski destinations giving direct access to over 600 of the best ski resorts in Europe.

Another tricky puzzle recently baffling players challenges you to work out which one of these three cats will reach the bowl of food first – and it’s surprisingly tricky to solve.

The tangled labyrinth puzzle, created by British brand Natures Menu, is designed to keep your mind busy.

The illustrators behind the maze claim the current record for solving it stands at 18 seconds. So, can you solve it quicker?

While many pet owners will be self-isolating with greedy cats, the virtual mystery takes deep concentration to solve which of these moggies will be the first to eat.

If you’re struggling to solve the puzzle, consider which of the animals has the straightest path to the food.

Natures Menu, who specialise in raw and natural pet food, created the graphic to mark National Pet Month this April.

And if you’re struggling to find the answer, then scroll down to see the path marked out in red.

Another bafflling brainteaser has left the internet stumped – despite seeming easy to solve at first glance.

The busy graphic, created by illustrator Gergely Dudás from Hungary, challenges the nation to spot a hidden bumblebee among a field of flowers and cartoon animals.

Since being shared on Facebook, the viral puzzle has seen many claim they’ve spent more than 30 seconds trying to find the well-hidden insect.

But while hundreds struggle to solve the brainteaser, could you be the one to set a new record?

While some of us are wary of getting too close to bees in fear of being stung, trying to find the insect in this busy puzzle requires you to look very closely.

If you’re still struggling to spot the bumblebee, try looking at the flowers closest to the raccoon eating an apple.

Gergely, who is perhaps best known as Dudolf, boasts over 152,000 likes on Facebook for his illustrations and quirky brainteasers.

His latest hiding bee puzzle has already been shared almost 1,000 times on the social media platform.