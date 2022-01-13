Brandon Murphy, the writer of the hit film Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson, died at the age of 43.

Brandon Murphy, who wrote the hit film Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson, died at the age of 43.

Brandon Murphy, best known for his work on ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,’ has died.

The 43-year-old co-wrote the film with his brother Phillip Murphy and Tom O’Connor, which stars Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds.

Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas joined the cast for the sequel, which was a box office success like the first.

Murphy was discovered dead in Los Angeles on January 9th, with no cause of death given, according to Deadline.

Last year, on Father’s Day weekend, ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ debuted to (dollar)17 million and went on to gross (dollar)70 million.

Murphy was writing and directing his first feature film, Snow Valley, at the time of his death, which was still in postproduction.

Cooper van Grootel, Tom Williamson, David Lambert, and Barbara Crampton are set to star in the film, which follows a newly engaged couple on a disastrous ski weekend.

When the couple receives an unexpected visitor, the house’s supernatural forces begin to rise.

Brando was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, in 1978, and rose to prominence as a graffiti artist in New York City during the mid-2000s.

He was revealed to be the anonymous underground graffiti artist behind the ubiquitous ‘Rod Stuart Loves the Hamptons’ tags, which were misspelled.

He sold a pitch for his first feature film, ‘Pony Bush,’ to Dimension during that time.

When the money from the script sale arrived, friends told Deadline, he flew to Los Angeles, booked a room at the Chateau Marmont, and promptly spent every last penny.

“Is it true that after Pony Bush you blew $60K in two months?” a friend once asked Murphy, to which he replied with one of his famous one-liners, “no, it was $80K in one month.”

Murphy was also an abstract painter who fronted the Los Angeles-based band DOL, which stood for “Drunk Old Ladies.”

The Murphy brothers, who worked as a writing team on several films, also hosted the Camp Goodboy podcast.

Guests were invited to join them for a satirical critique of pop culture and current events.