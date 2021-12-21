Brandon Tells Michelle’s Mom He’s Ready to Marry (Exclusive) in ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Sneak Peek

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is coming to an end, and she needs to make a big decision.

The 28-year-old former elementary school teacher will choose between her remaining suitors, Brandon Jones, a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter, and Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive, in Tuesday’s season finale.

Brandon meets Michelle’s family one last time before she makes her decision, and he has a major revelation to share, according to ET’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s finale.

When Michelle’s mother, LaVonne, inquires about his feelings since she last saw him, he responds, “Actually, I’ve truly found out that I was in love with your daughter.”

“Just because I don’t use that word lightly, that’s a big deal for me.”

“I just want to marry her so bad, you know?” he says, a big smile on his face.

“I want that for you, too,” LaVonne says to Brandon, admitting, “but I would be so happy if you were here in the end.”

Brandon confessed he was “so sick of keeping it in” when he told Michelle he loved her during last week’s Fantasy Suite dates.

“I want you to know that you will always come first to me.”

Almost always.

“I will put you first until I take my last breath,” he said, “because you are such a big part of my world now…

I’m smitten with you.

I’m one of those people.

“Everything about you,” she says.

After that, the couple retired to their Fantasy Suite for a fireworks show and a soak in the hot tub.

Michelle and Brandon were on cloud nine the following morning.

In a confessional, Michelle said, “I was excited the moment my eyes shot open, Brandon was there.”

“He’s becoming a best friend of mine, and we’ve become very close.”

The Bachelorette season finale airs on Tuesday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

At 8 p.m., on the 21st.

PTET on ABC Watch the video below to see more from Michelle’s season.

