Brandy Is Inspired by ‘Queens’ to Consider a Rap Career

‘Queens’ Has Motivated Brandy to Pursue a Rap Career

For nearly three decades, Brandy has been providing classic music.

Due to her unique tone and ability to do singing runs unlike any other, her voice has been dubbed “The Vocal Bible.”

She’s rediscovering her love for and talent as a rapper thanks to her role in Queens.

Brandy now claims to have the courage to pursue rap seriously in the future.

Brandy plays Naomi, a member of a legendary rap group who reunites 20 years after their peak, in the hit ABC musical dramedy.

She’s received a lot of praise for completely transforming into a rapper in her role and convincingly portraying a hip-hop star.

Brandy didn’t hesitate when asked if she’ll rap more in her music in the future in a recent interview with theGrio.

“Without a doubt.

“I’m definitely thinking about it,” she said, adding, “but it’d have to be the right way.”

Brandy claims that her ‘perfect’ image trapped her.

She claims that the show has given her the motivation she needed to dive deeper into her passion for the genre.

“I’m a huge rap fan.

It’s something that I’ve always admired.

I was writing [and]finding my own sound when I was doing it consistently.

“I’m just putting my instrument to the test,” she explained.

“I find singing, acting, and entertainment to be fulfilling.

I have a special place in my heart for rapping… When I first started rapping, I didn’t have this tone that I was able to find and work on during the show.

So now I have a different tone, and I want to learn more about it and incorporate it into my music.”

Brandy has experimented with rapping before, but Queens isn’t the first time she’s done so.

In 2009, she created the alter ego B-Rocka, with super-producer Timbaland as her mentor.

MTV News reported that he promised, “She can rap.”

“There’s nothing I can do about her swagger and tone.”

She changed her name to Bran’ Nu with Timbalanda’s help.

“He gave me the opportunity to be unique and versatile.”

I owe him a great debt of gratitude.

This is an amazing chance.

I’m grateful to be here…I wrote the verses myself.

“I wrote everything myself,” she told MTV News.

Brandy Reveals Her Youthful Secret…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.