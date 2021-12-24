Brandy warned her ‘Moesha’ love interest against signing with a well-known record label.

Fans of the show will recall that Brandy’s character, Moesha, had always had a boyfriend on the show.

Quinten “Q” Richardson, her first love, stood out more than the rest.

Fans couldn’t get enough of rapper Fredro Starr’s performance as Q.

He was still a popular rapper outside of the show.

Suge Knight was so taken with Starr that he wanted to sign him to his record label.

Brandy, on the other hand, warned him against doing so.

In the early and mid-nineties, Death Row Records was one of the most popular rap labels.

Starr’s rap and acting careers were both at the pinnacle of their careers at the same time.

Tupac Shakur, who was on the label at the time, was also a good friend of his.

Starr said the label’s founder, Suge Knight, wanted him to sign with the label in a recent interview with Vlad TV.

At the time, Starr was signed to Def Jam and was mentored by RUN DMC’s Jam Mastery Jay.

Knight offered to “take care of” getting Starr out of his contract, implying that he would use violence or threats, as was his custom.

This ‘Moesha’ co-star didn’t get along with Brandy.

“I mentioned it on Moesha and she was like, ‘Nah, don’t do that,'” he claims Brandy told him.

“I was like, ‘That’s not for me.'”

That’s what I was representing: Def Jam and JMJ.

We wore Def Jam jackets and wore Def Jam patches on our backs.”

Tupac did not press Starr to join the label, according to Starr.

Tupac was said to be considering leaving Death Row at the time.

He claimed that he had been duped out of money.

The on-screen chemistry between Starr and Brandy, according to Starr, was carried over into their off-screen relationship.

In a 2008 interview, Starr claimed that he and Brandy were intimate.

When asked if they were dating exclusively, Starr said, “Never…nah…nah, I never f—-d her.”

“However, my head was in good shape.

The man’s head had gone insane.

Despite this, I never hit it.

She was f—–g Wanyá [from Boyz II Men]when I was trying to hit it.”

Brandy wore Christian Louboutins before Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex In The City’, according to the costume designer for ‘Moesha.’

Years later, Starr appeared on The Breakfast Club and was grilled by Charlamagne Tha God about his previous comments.

The fact that…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.