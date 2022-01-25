Bravo has fired RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen after fans slammed her past social media posts as “racist.”

Jennie Nguyen of the REAL Housewives of Salt Lake City has been fired from the reality show after past “racist” social media posts were discovered.

Fans have been pleading with the Bravo network to fire Jennie for her shocking social media posts.

Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” the network announced on their official Instagram.

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her social media posts were brought to our attention,” the statement continued.

“As we move forward, we will work to improve our processes so that we can make more informed and thoughtful casting decisions.”

“Thank you!” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“…,” says another.

My god, @bravotv, improve your vetting process.

She shouldn’t have made it past the first door because this is disgusting.

“Stay calm.”

“, said one, while another added: ”

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.