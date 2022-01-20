Bravo has given Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live a major renewal.

Bravo has announced that Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live will be renewed through 2023.

Bravoholics should not be surprised by the exciting news, as the Emmy-nominated talk show is a nightly must-watch for candid interviews and hilarious, booze-filled games with Bravo stars and some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers alike.

“Every challenge of the pandemic was met head on by my WWHL team, and getting to do WWHL for two more years is the ultimate reward,” host and executive producer Cohen said today.

“Whether our guests are virtual or in studio, we’re still having a blast making our show!”

With nearly 17 million total viewers in 2021, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is the most watched late-night cable entertainment talk show among all key demos.

WWHL is the go-to place for Bravo fans looking for behind-the-scenes information on their favorite Real Housewives and Bravolebrities from hit shows like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Shahs of Sunset, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing, and more.

Non-Bravo talent who made headlines last year included Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey, Octavia Spencer, Sarah Paulson, Melissa McCarthy, Billy Crystal, Ziwe Fumudoh, Lenny Kravitz, Michael J Fox, Pink, Julianne Moore, Mindy Kaling, Henry Golding, and Kate Hudson, to name a few.

WWHL airs on Bravo on Sundays through Thursdays.

(NBCUniversal owns E! and Bravo.)

