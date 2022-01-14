Brayden Smith’s family files a medical malpractice lawsuit against the late ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant.

Brayden Smith’s family has filed a lawsuit against the late ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant.

Brayden Smith’s family has filed a wrongful death suit against the hospital where he was being treated nearly a year after his death from colorectal surgery in 2021.

Smith’s five winning games on the quiz show were some of Alex Trebek’s last before his death in 2020.

The aspiring lawyer died in February.

He died on December 12, 2021, in his hometown of Las Vegas.

“The ‘Jeopardy!’ family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith,” said a statement from Jeopardy! at the time.

He was sweet, funny, and brilliant.

Brayden’s family receives our heartfelt condolences.

He’ll be remembered.”

Smith, who graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and had planned to attend law school, was nicknamed “Billy Buzzsaw” by Trebek for his ability to cut through the quiz show’s clues as well as his competition.

He interned at the Cato Institute in Washington, DC, researching criminal justice reform cases, and was survived by his parents and three siblings.

Deborah and Scott Smith, the game show champion’s parents, are suing the doctors and staff at the hospital where he had his colon removed, according to NBC News.

Smith was not properly treated, according to the lawsuit.

It claims that after Smith’s surgery in January, the hospital failed to provide him with anticoagulants.



According to the lawsuit, this resulted in his death three weeks later from pulmonary emboli, which are blood clot-caused blockages in lung arteries.

Smith was admitted to the hospital for ulcerative colitis symptoms at the end of 2020 and early 2021, according to the lawsuit.

“This case is not just about death,” the family’s attorney, Robert Murdock, said recently in a statement.

Because the hospital, its nurses, and the home health nurse failed to educate and care for this young man with a new ostomy, Brayden suffered before he died.”

Smith was the final champion of the Alex Trebek era, and his five-game victory qualified him for the show’s Tournament of Champions competition, which aired in May 2021.

“The best part of it for me was spending time with [Trebek],” Smith told the show.

I believe that doing the questions and answers is almost incidental to spending time with someone I had cherished in the past…

