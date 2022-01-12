Brayden Smith’s parents are suing the hospital for his “preventable” death.

Brayden Smith’s parents have filed a lawsuit against the hospital, alleging that his death was “preventable.”

The hospital and medical personnel are being sued by the parents of Jeopardy! champion Brayden Smith, who died in February 2021.

They claimed that after his colon surgery, he developed a “preventable” blood clot.

A medical malpractice lawsuit was filed after the death of a 24-year-old Jeopardy! champion.

Last February, Debbie Smith confirmed that her son, game show contestant Brayden Smith, had died not long after his winning streak on Jeopardy!

She gave no reason for her death.

His parents, Debbie and Scott Smith, are now suing Godwin Ofikwu and Irfana Razzaq, as well as Dignity Health and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Nevada.

More defendants include Rose Dominican Hospital – San Martin Campus and others.

“His final days were a living nightmare.

The misbehavior of doctors and nurses had foreshadowed his death.

It didn’t have to be this way,” the Jan.

E! News obtained a copy of the lawsuit.

Brayden’s parents say he had a colon removal surgery in January.

15th, 2021, at St. Paul’s

He was admitted to Rose Hospital, but he allegedly did not receive medication to help prevent blood clots.

According to the lawsuit, “Brayden was never given heparin or anticoagulants after surgery, which was below the standard of care.”

Brayden then developed pulmonary emboli, which are a type of blood clot, according to the lawsuit, before dying on Feb.

5th, 2021

Brayden “suffered severe and extreme physical pain and suffering prior to his death,” the lawsuit claims.

His parents claim that his death was “a direct and proximate result of Defendants’ negligence,” adding, “This is a very sad case about a young man whose death could have been prevented.”

“Had a doctor or a nurse checked to make sure anticoagulants were actually ordered and given, Brayden would still be alive,” says Robert E Murdock, an attorney for the Smith family.

“But this case isn’t just about death,” the attorney continues.

Brayden suffered before he died as a result of the hospital, its nurses, and the home health nurse’s failure to educate and care for this young man with a new ostomy.”

Gordon M Absher, Dignity Health-St. Louis’ Communications Manager

“We are reviewing the case but cannot comment on pending litigation,” Rose Dominican Hospitals tells E! News.

Brayden was one of the final contestants to appear on Jeopardy! before host Alex Trebek died in November 2020, winning (dollar)115,798 during his five-game run.

His father and mother are…

