Alyssa Milano’s new film Brazen will be available for streaming on NETFLIX.

The film is a crime thriller set in Washington, DC, that is sure to captivate audiences.

Alyssa Milano is returning to the big screen, but this time from the privacy of her own home.

Milano’s first role since the 2018 film Little Italy, in which she played Dora Angoli, is in Brazen.

Milano will play Grace, the protagonist in her new film, who discovers a web of lies surrounding her sister’s death.

Despite Detective Ed’s (Sam Page) warnings, Grace gets involved in the case of her sister’s murder and discovers that her sister was living a “double life as a webcam performer,” according to the official synopsis.

The film, which is based on the book Brazen Virtue by acclaimed author Nora Roberts, takes on a life of its own.

The novel was published in 1988 as a romance suspense novel and immediately became a New York Times bestseller.

Roberts was heavily involved in the production of the film adaptation of her book, but she spoke out against critics who criticized Alyssa Milano’s casting in the lead role.

According to Entertainment Weekly, critics complained on Roberts’ Facebook page in January 2021 about Milano’s openly liberal views and demanded that the role of Grace be recast or they would never read her books again.

Milano is a well-known actress as well as an outspoken activist who helped relaunch the (hashtag)metoo movement, which was first started by activist Tarana Burke in 2006.

She’s also spoken out in support of Democratic candidates and emphasized the importance of wearing a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m ecstatic, Ms.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Roberts said that Milano has been cast in the Netflix adaptation of Brazen Virtue.

“To say I was stunned and appalled by some of the comments on my Facebook page about the announcement is an understatement.”

I said what I had to say, and I stand by it, as does Ms.

Milano is a city in Italy.

“To those who claim they will never read my work again because of differing political viewpoints and opinions, or because a talented, experienced actor will play a role, I can only say that is their choice.”

Ms., I believe you.

Milano and I will make it through.”

Nora Roberts is the (hashtag)1 New York Times Bestselling author, with over 200 books to her credit and over 500 million copies sold around the world.

On January 14, 2022, at 3.30 a.m. ET, Brazen will be released.

Fans will be able to watch the film on Netflix exclusively.

