Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon’s fifth baby mama, rubs her baby bump in a new video after boasting about “not giving a f**k.”

NICK Cannon’s new baby mama is flaunting her growing baby bump.

Once more.

Bre Tiesi filmed her reflection in a bathroom mirror as she stroked her stomach in a quick Instagram story.

She smirked to the camera at the end of the silent short.

Bre has been on a publishing binge in recent days, and she recently sent out a message to all of her detractors.

“I really don’t care what people think about me, wtf are you thinking about me anyways,” the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Bre and Nick appeared in a sweet video earlier this week in which he cuddled and kissed her.

It comes after Nick’s ex-girlfriend Alyssa Scott, whose baby son Zen died last month, spoke out about how “painful” it was to have her child brought up again because of Nick’s new baby.

Bre shared a video of her and Nick’s gender reveal party for their baby son in the midst of Alyssa’s grief.

Nick walked up to Bre, kissed her on the lips, and cuddled her in the video. Nick is the father of six children from four different women.

They then turned to face the camera, beaming as they cradled Bre’s stomach against the opulent white backdrop.

“My son,” the 30-year-old model captioned the clip.

I’ve been keeping you safe from the world as long as I’ve been able… you’re surrounded by so much love.

“Mommy and daddy are looking forward to meeting you.”

She also shared a video of her baby’s heartbeat on Instagram Stories, which she was able to hear through a fetal heart monitor while lying in bed.

“Most BEAUTIFUL sound,” Bre wrote alongside the clip.

Zen being “a part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light legacy,” Alyssa said on Monday night, is “painful.”

Fans haven’t spared Daddy Nick either.

Fans have chastised the talk show host for vowing to be celibate just months before his recent pregnancy announcement.

His therapist advised him to go celibate, according to the Drumline actor.

“My therapist says I should be celibate, OK, give me a break bus,” he told the outlet.

“I’m not going to have any more children.”

“Is Nick Cannon the pappy again?! I thought he was celibate?” one fan wondered on Twitter over the weekend, recalling Nick’s previous goals.

“I’m like when he did, he stopped having sex then lol,” another added.

“It’s impossible to stop that man.”

“Nick kept his virginity for a long time…

