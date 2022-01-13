Breakfast cereal has been identified as a potential stumbling block to weight loss.

It’s possible that the way you eat your favorite cereal in the morning will soon change.

Dr. Zoe Williams discussed carbohydrates on this morning’s This Morning, focusing on your morning bowl of cornflakes.

She explained that swapping refined carbohydrates for whole grains is a good idea for anyone looking to lose weight, and why not start with breakfast?

Dr Zoe gave Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield of This Morning a variety of breakfast foods and asked them to identify the ones with the most carbs.

Phillip nearly screamed, “Cornflakes!”

“If you start your day with cornflakes, you’re setting yourself up for an incredibly high carbohydrate diet,” she said.

“84g per 100g, so cornflakes are almost 85 percent carbohydrates,” the TV doctor said of the popular cereal.

“You can live a low-carb lifestyle, which has benefits for some people,” Dr Zoe advised, “but one shift I think people can think about making is switching from refined carbs to wholegrains.”

So, the next time you crave a sugary bowl of cornflakes, grab some oats and make a hearty bowl of porridge.

“When it comes to lowering carbs or trying to cut out carbs completely, we’ve seen three million people [who]have tried it, and for the most part, they’re not able to keep it up, they’re not able to sustain it,” Dr. Zoe said on today’s show.

“However, there is a group of people known as low-carbers who have made low-carbing a lifestyle rather than a diet.”

“[And] for the long term, they’ve made a commitment to significantly reduce the number of carbs they eat for the rest of their lives, which can be a really beneficial thing to do for your health, especially if you’re someone who is at risk of, or already has type 2 diabetes.”

“There are no right or wrong answers; it all depends on who you are.”

