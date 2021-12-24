Breakfast Sausage Casserole by Trisha Yearwood is meaty, cheesy, and a make-ahead Christmas morning delight.

Trisha Yearwood would rather spend Christmas morning with her family, which includes husband Garth Brooks, his three daughters, and their extended family, than standing over a hot stove preparing breakfast.

As a result, the Food Network star devised a sausage-filled casserole that is meaty, cheesy, and most importantly, a make-ahead delight.

Yearwood wrote in her book Trisha Yearwood: Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen that her family had enjoyed this casserole for many years on Christmas morning.

Yearwood told Parade Magazine, “My dad used to make it Christmas mornings.”

“On Christmas morning, I put it in the oven, and it bakes and fills the house with wonderful aromas while everyone opens presents.”

It’s time to eat by the time the presents have been opened and everyone is hungry!”

This casserole is one of many Yearwood family recipes that pay homage to her father, Jack, and mother, Gwen.

Both have passed away, but Yearwood honors them by cooking traditional family recipes like this casserole.

When it comes to getting a meal on the table quickly, this breakfast casserole meets two criteria.

To begin with, it can be prepared ahead of time.

Second, there’s only one bowl and one pan to clean.

Butter, white sliced bread, pork sausage, cheddar, half-and-half, dry mustard, salt, and one beaten egg are among the ingredients.

Cut the bread into cubes and place them in the bottom of a casserole dish sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.

Brown the sausages in a large skillet.

Remove the pan from the heat, being careful not to let too much grease into the mixture.

In the pan, place the sausage on top of the bread.

Cheese should be sprinkled over the meat and bread mixture.

Combine half-and-half, mustard, salt, and eggs.

This should be poured over the meat and cheese in an even layer.

Refrigerate overnight after covering with foil.

Bake for nearly an hour, or until the top is lightly browned.

Allow the casserole to cool for a few minutes before cutting a large slice for yourself and your family to enjoy.

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen airs on the Food Network on Saturdays at noon EST.

The complete recipe and video can be found on the Food Network website.

