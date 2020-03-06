Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris talks the return of DEA agent Hank Schrader in Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul saw the return of one of Breaking Bads’ most iconic characters this week.

Fans were thrilled to find Dean Norris’ DEA agent Hank Schrader back in the mix as he interrogated one of Saul’s (Bob Odenkirk) clients in the Breaking Bad prequel.

Norris was equally excited by his return, telling Entertainment Weekly it was ‘surreal’ to step back into Hank’s shoes on the Albuquerque soil.

In Breaking Bad Dean’s character was the boisterous DEA agent brother-in-law of drug kingpin Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.

‘It really was surreal,’ he told the magazine. ‘Obviously, that show had such an impact on my life — on everyone’s life — and I have such great memories, and here we are more than 10 years later, at least from the start of the show, where I first met Steve [co-star] Michael Quezada.

‘We had just been introduced, and I’ve stayed friends with him, so I’ve known him for all these years. Now we get to go back and play like we’re buddies in the show, and we actually are buddies in real life, you know what I’m saying?,’ he went on.

‘So it was weird and it was great and it just brought back good memories. It brought back a lot of reminiscing; so much of the crew is the same — at least half if not more. And, of course, being back in Albuquerque and all the feelings you’ve had of that time that had been passed. I’ve done two shows since then, you know? So now I get to go back and revisit all that stuff — and it was really special.

Though Dean loved returning to the role of Hank, show creator Peter Gould was anxious the actor would turn him down.

‘It was not a foregone conclusion that Dean would do the show,’ he told ET. ‘I was a little bit nervous about it, because we really liked what we talked about and I was very excited to get him back. But we had to call him.

‘So I roped Vince [Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Better Call Saul] into the call.’

‘Vince created the character, Hank Schrader, way back in the pilot of Breaking Bad, and I wanted him on the call.’

‘Mostly we were pitching that there’s something else to say about Hank Schrader that we should revisit him.

‘And frankly Dean could have easily said, “You know, guys, I’ve got lots of other things going on. I think we did that character and I don’t want to open that up again.”

‘But he didn’t. He pretty much interrupted us as we were pitching and said, “Guys, I love it!”‘

Since being on Breaking Bad, Dean has acted as leads in the series Claws and Under The Dome. His movie credits include Death Wish, Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, and Fist Fight.