Breanna Stewart, a WNBA star, has some fantastic holiday gift suggestions.

When you aim for the best gifts, there’s a good chance you’ll succeed!

While many people know Breanna Stewart as one of the best basketball players of all time, she also deserves some awards for her holiday advice.

The PUMA ambassador told E! News, “It’s not about the size, quantity, or price.”

“You should give from a place of kindness and love!”

She expresses these sentiments in her holiday gift guide for E! News readers, which includes cozy sneakers, must-read books, and the ideal gift for new moms like herself.

“Spending time with the people I love the most is my favorite part about celebrating the holidays,” she said.

“This year, with my wife and daughter, I’m looking forward to creating new memories and family traditions!”

Breanna says this sneaker is her “go-to casual shoe that can be dressed up or down” as a PUMA ambassador.

Theragun mini, according to Breanna, is “great for massaging your sore muscles on the go.”

When Breanna recommended the PUMA Overdue Capsule, she said, “I promise you won’t regret it!!”

“PS: Don’t @ me, but PUMA makes the best sweatshirts and sweatsuits.”

The Baby Brezza formula machine, according to Breanna, is the “best baby gift ever! It saves so much time making a bottle.”

Breanna admitted, “I’m obsessed with candles,” before revealing one of her personal favorites.

“At home, there’s always one lit.”

Breanna simply described her love for Nintendo Switch as “games on the go, not just for kids!”

Breanna shared her “latest obsession of at-home games” with her “latest obsession of at-home games” for those looking for a unique indoor activity with family and friends.

If you know someone who is a huge Breanna fan, her collectible shop might be the perfect holiday gift.

Dentist and Breanna both recommend a Phillips electric toothbrush.

“There’s no brush like it,” the athlete explained.

“Perfume is always a good holiday gift!” suggested Breanna…

Score Major Gift Giving Points With WNBA Player Breanna Stewart’s Holiday Picks