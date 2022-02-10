Bret Baier’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

BRET Baier is a well-known Fox News personality who hosts his own show, Special Report.

He has quickly ascended to the position of Chief Political Correspondent at Fox since joining the network in 1998.

Baier’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

According to reports, his annual contract with Fox is (dollar)7 million.

Baier has written several books about American politics and presidential history, in addition to his work on television.

To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876, his most recent book, was published in October 2021.

Baier promoted the book’s release on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.

Baier was also honored with the National Press Foundation’s Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism in 2017.

Baier worked for WRAL-TV, a CBS affiliate in Raleigh, North Carolina, after graduating from DePauw University with dual degrees in political science and English.

Baier was the first reporter in Fox’s Atlanta bureau when he joined in 1998.

Baier returned three years later, in the days after September 11, 2001, to cover the terrorist attacks from the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

He never returned to Atlanta and has since covered every major political event from Washington, D.C.

Baier has been hosting Special Report for ten years in January.

Baier was one of the co-anchors of CNN’s coverage of the presidential debates in 2020.

In May 2020, he filmed a sit-down special with former President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial, which received nearly 4 million views.

Baier has become a strong advocate for Children’s National Hospital after witnessing his son Paul’s successful battle with congenital heart disease.

Paul underwent open-heart surgery 12 days after his birth.

“It is my hope that by sharing my family’s experiences through the courageous story of my brave son Paul, we can help others overcome adversity in their own lives,” Baier said.

He and his wife, Amy, both serve on the board of the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Children’s National gave them the inaugural Joseph E Robert, Jr. Award in recognition of their generosity as donors and advocates.

The Philanthropy Prize is awarded to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the field of

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.