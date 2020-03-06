Brett Gelman promoted to series regular for season four of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things

He plays journalist turned conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

And Brett Gelman has been promoted from recurring role to series regular, according to Deadline.

The actor, 43, made his debut on the series in season two.

The character had a more prominent role in season three; his series regular status will begin with season four.

Season four of the show will hit Netflix on April 3, 2020.

He stars alongside David Harbour, Millie Bobbie Brown, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and more on Stranger Things.

The science fiction series, created by the Duffer Brothers, premiered in July 2016 on Netflix.

The show is about a fictional town called Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s; season one focused on the disappearance of a young boy and the investigation of it as the town deals supernatural events occurring.

Brett also starred on the award winning series Fleabag, as Martin, the American husband of Claire (Fleabag’s sister).

The two seasons series ran from 2016 until it concluded in 2019.

Fleabag was created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also starred as the title character.

The Amazon series, based on Phoebe’s 2013 one-woman shows, is about a woman living in London as she navigates through her love life.

Brett has a film project called Without Remorse, that’s set to hit the theaters on September 18, 2020.

In the action thriller, which is directed by Stefano Sollima and penned by Taylor Sheridan, US Navy SEAL John Clark (played by Michael B. Jordan) seeks vengeance as he tries to solve his wife’s murder but soon finds a bigger conspiracy.

Brett plays Victor Rykov alongside Michael, with co-stars Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchel, Jacob Scipio and Cam Gigandet.