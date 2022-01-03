Brett Robinson, the host of ‘Big Brother,’ is dating YouTube personality Tana Mongeau.

Brett Robinson, the star of ‘Big Brother,’ is dating Tana Mongeau, a YouTube personality.

Brett Robinson, a Big Brother 20 contestant, and Tana Mongeau, a YouTube personality, recently posted videos of themselves on TikTok, implying that they’re dating.

Is it true that they’re dating?

Brett Robinson of Big Brother 20 and Tana Mongeau, an internet personality, posted videos of themselves hanging out in Las Vegas shortly after New Year’s Day and uploaded them to their TikTok accounts.

In the video, she posted, a random generator appeared above their heads, predicting her wedding in 2022.

The two eagerly exchanged kisses after seeing the message.

As they are currently in Vegas, Mongeau asked her followers in the caption if they should “do it.”

Tana Mongeau’s MTV Series Will Not Be Renewed

Robinson uploaded one of the two taking shots before kissing him on the cheek to a clip of Sales’ “Pope is a Rockstar,” a popular TikTok trend, several hours after her video.

He tagged the YouTube personality and captioned it, “when you finally stop being hookup buddies and start dating.”

She took to Twitter a few hours after he posted it, asking for advice from her followers.

“This hot successful man I’ve been hooking up with just asked me to be his girlfriend 10 times,” she wrote, before asking if she should “be taken” because “he’s perfect.” It’s unclear if the two are dating, as she’s admitted to partaking in relationships for content before, and many fans appear to believe they’re joking.

The cybersecurity engineer from Massachusetts took part in Big Brother 20 in 2018.

Robinson joined the dominant Level Six alliance, but he was nominated a couple of times alongside his allies.

His group, on the other hand, decided to keep him because they thought he would be more beneficial in the long run.

The 28-year-old then infiltrated the other alliance, helping to turn it against itself by pinning a rogue vote on one of its members.

Robinson wanted to start thinking about evicting a couple of his allies as the game drew to a close, and he tried to convince Tyler Crispen to join him.

Crispen was targeted first because he was involved in a showmance with one of the members and collaborated closely with the other.

During the game, Robinson was backdoored…

