Brewster Has a Special Valentine’s Day Treat for Players in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

In February, there’s a lot of love in the air.

Even in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, 14 is a significant number.

In 2022, players will be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day with love-themed gifts from their animal villagers for the second year.

This time, however, the Nintendo game comes with an added bonus: a gift from Brewster, everyone’s favorite pigeon barista.

On Valentine’s Day, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players who visit Brewster will receive a one-time-only treat — here’s what to expect.

Nintendo released a massive update with dozens of new features for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch more than a year and a half after it was released.

The Roost café, a popular hangout spot in previous Animal Crossing games, was one of the new additions.

Players can interact with NPCs at The Roost and invite friends over for coffee dates.

Players can stop in for a cup of coffee at any time after unlocking the café, which is tucked away inside the museum.

Brewster, the barista, is a shy and reserved pigeon at first.

The more players who come, the friendlier he will become.

Brewster also rewards players based on how often they visit The Roost.

Valentine’s Day is never overlooked by Brewster.

The barista offers a special gift during the holidays, as some Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have already discovered via time travel.

Visitors to The Roost on Valentine’s Day, regardless of their level of friendship with Brewster, can purchase a cup of hot chocolate.

Only 14 players will be able to buy hot chocolate as the first cup they purchase that day.

Brewster recommends drinking the beverage while it’s still warm, so do so right away.

The villager will say that the hot chocolate warms their heart, and Brewster will greet them with a happy Valentine’s Day greeting.

Brewster only gives each customer one hot chocolate.

He’ll return to serving coffee after the first purchase.

The hot chocolate cannot be taken with the players.

This hot chocolate tradition can be traced back to Animal Crossing: City Folk on the Wii.

It’s nice to see the tradition continue after some fans were disappointed that they couldn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day with Brewster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2020.

I sent a little something to everyone on the islands for Valentine’s Day…

