Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox are officially divorced.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Have Separated.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s divorce has been finalized, according to ET.

The former couple’s final divorce settlement was approved by a judge on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

The divorce settlement between Fox and Green was first reached in October.

At the time, Fox and Green cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their request for joint legal and physical custody of their three children, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

According to TMZ, Fox and Green did not have a prenuptial agreement, so any assets they acquired during their marriage would be split 50/50.

Fox filed for divorce after ten years of marriage in November 2020, though it wasn’t the first time she had attempted it.

Fox filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but in May of the following year, she became pregnant with their third child and announced that she and Green had reconciled.

Fox officially filed to have her divorce case against Green dismissed in April 2019, though they eventually separated and divorced this time.

Given that Fox and Green have moved on for good, the divorce becoming official is merely a formality at this point.

Green and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, are expecting their first child together. Fox is now engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, while Green and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, are expecting their first child together.

Kelly proposed to Fox last month after just over two years of dating, though the two have been linked since Fox’s spit from Green sparked dating rumors.

Burgess and his former DWTS partner recently announced she’s pregnant with their first child, Burgess’ first and Green’s fifth.

With Vanessa Marcil, the 48-year-old actor has a 19-year-old son named Kassius.

Green is happy for Fox and Kelly after their engagement, according to an ET source.

“He has no lingering romantic feelings for Megan, nor does he harbor any resentment.”

“Brian is happy for her, but it doesn’t seem to bother him in any way,” the source said.

“At this point, there is no ill will or bad blood between them.”

He’s mostly unconcerned about [Fox’s engagement] and is content that they’re co-parenting well.”

