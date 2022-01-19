Brian Austin Green’s Thoughts on Ex Megan Fox’s Engagement to Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green’s Thoughts on Ex-Megan Fox’s and Machine Gun Kelly’s Engagement

Brian Austin Green is “nothing but supportive” of Megan Fox following her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly exclusively.

“Of course he’s happy for her,” the source says, adding that the ex-couple is “coparenting well” and trying to “keep it that way” for their kids.

“They only talk about their children.”

Green, 48, who has three children with Fox, 35, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, will “never say anything negative” about his estranged wife’s new relationship, according to the source.

Jennifer’s Body actress Jennifer Garner revealed last week that the musician, 31, proposed to her.

“We sat under this banyan tree in July of 2020.”

On January 12, Fox captioned an Instagram video of the proposal with the phrase “we asked for magic.”

“We had no idea how much pain we’d be in together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

We were unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would entail, but we were intoxicated by the love.

“And then there’s the karma,” says the narrator.

“Somehow a year and a half later, after walking through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued.

And I said yes, just as I had done in every previous lifetime and will continue to do in the future.

…and then we drank each other’s blood on the 11th of November, 22nd.”

In his own post, the “My Ex’s Best Friend” actor flaunted the engagement ring he chose for Fox, writing, “‘Yes, in this life and every life.”

U brought her back to ask her to marry me beneath the same branches we fell in love under.

I know tradition calls for only one ring, but I collaborated with Stephen Webster to create two: an emerald (her birthstone) and a diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul to form the enigmatic heart that is our love.

“November 11, 2022.”

When Fox was still married to Green, the two met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed that he and Fox split up after the Transformers star was photographed spending time with Kelly two months later.

