Brian Cox, a member of the cast of ‘Succession,’ inquired of creator Jesse Armstrong about Logan Roy’s feelings for his children and discovered the truth.

Brian Cox of ‘Succession’ found out the truth when he asked creator Jesse Armstrong if Logan Roy loves his children.

In Succession, all of Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) children compete for his approval.

In the season 3 finale, even Roman (Kieran Culkin), who is normally aloof, practically begged for his love.

Logan has a difficult time with love, to the point where Cox had to ask the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, if he loved his children.

Cox received his response, which may pique the interest of the rest of the cast of Succession.

In January, Cox was a guest on Fresh Air.

When discussing the series, Cox stated unequivocally that Logan loves his children.

Succession has been renewed for a fourth season on HBO.

Seasons 1-3 are now available to stream.

Cox confirmed that he asked Armstrong if Logan loved his kids.

The response may reframe some cast member performances and settle some debates, if not raise even more.

On Fresh Air, Cox said, “I needed to know because is he just cruel?”

“Is he unnecessarily cruel? Because if he is, this is going to be a very boring show for me.”

I’m only going to play one line the entire time.”

“And Jesse replied, ‘No, he loves his kids,'” said Cox.

Of course, Logan’s priorities remain the same.

Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong), please accept our apologies.

When it comes to Waystar Royco, love won’t get them anywhere.

Succession’s cast has been nominated for five (hashtag)SAG Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series. pic.twitter.comd4pp2KLTof

‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says Roman Roy’s obscene photo upset Logan for a variety of reasons.

For me, the most important question was whether he loved his children, because once you have that, once you establish that, then the conflict is there, however internal it may be and we aren’t aware of it.

That’s another aspect of Logan.

We don’t see much of what’s going on in his mind, and he’s enraged.

He’s a wrathful individual.

He’s a very angry man, and it’s all because of his own desires and frustrations.

He’s created this monster, this thing, and he loves it at the end of the day.

Although it is his creation, it is morally dubious.

Cox admitted that he had his doubts about Logan’s love for his children.

He enjoys the drama now that he knows…

