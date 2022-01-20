Brian Cox claims that his Succession co-star, Jeremy Strong, was warned not to do the New Yorker profile.

Brian Cox claims that his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong was advised not to do the New Yorker profile.

Following the now-famous December New Yorker profile on Jeremy Strong, which detailed his intense acting methods and sparked heated debate, the actor’s Succession co-star Brian Cox claims that the entire article “was Jeremy’s idea.”

In an interview with Deadline, Cox said, “He pushed for it…and people kept warning him about it.”

“In some ways, he was hoisted by it, which I believe was unfortunate.”

“I believe he should not have gone down that road because playing [his Succession character]Kendall has put him in a very vulnerable position,” he continued.

While Cox, 75, acknowledges Strong’s talent on the show, he also finds it exhausting.

“It’s especially exhausting for him,” he said, “but it’s also exhausting for the rest of us on occasion.”

“But we weather it because we love him and because the results of what he does are always extraordinary, but there is the double-edged sword that comes with it.”

The HBO series Succession follows the Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of a global media and entertainment conglomerate, as they battle for control of the company.

Logan Roy, the family patriarch, is played by Cox, and Kendall Roy, the onetime heir apparent, is played by Strong, who struggles to prove his worth to his father while also stepping out from under his shadow.

“I mean, he’s the one who causes the pain in the role he’s playing.”

That isn’t always beneficial, but he is.

…” Cox went on.

“There’s a certain amount of pain at Jeremy’s core, and I’m just feeling for it.”

“I think he puts himself in vulnerable positions,” he continued, “and he put himself in a very, very vulnerable position with that New Yorker article, and I think he didn’t need to do that.”

The 43-year-old actor’s controversial dedication to his character has led to real-life injuries; he impacted his tibia and femur in one scene, and fractured his foot in another, according to writer Michael Schulman’s lengthy profile released ahead of the season three finale.

Cox was first mentioned in the article…

