Brian Cox of ‘Succession’ Talks About Missing Out on ‘Harry F–king Potter’: ‘All My Pals Were In It’

Brian Cox, the star of Succession, published his memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat in January 2022.

It tells the story of his life, from his humble beginnings in working-class Scotland to his illustrious career in film, television, and theater.

Even if you haven’t seen Succession, you might recognize the actor’s name.

Even if you can’t recall where you’ve seen Cox before, his face is instantly recognizable.

Cox starred in blockbuster films like Troy, X-Men 2: X-Men United, Adaptation, Braveheart, and Rob Roy before assuming the role of Logan Roy in Succession.

He even made cameo appearances in horror films like The Ring and The Autopsy of Jane Doe.

The now-75-year-old actor has over 200 credits to his name, including appearances on TV shows like Deadwood and Good Omens.

What might surprise you the most are the amazing acting roles Cox has turned down.

Fans of the hugely popular Harry Potter franchise are aware of a number of favorite actors who auditioned for roles in the films but didn’t get them.

According to excerpts from Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, excerpted by GQ, the same was true of Cox.

Cox didn’t pull any punches.

According to his memoir, he believes he was considered for the role of Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody in the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire films.

Someone “had a burning cross held up for me not to be in Harry Potter,” Cox said at the time, citing the fact that all of his friends were in the franchise.

The role was eventually given to actor Brendan Gleeson, who, according to Cox, was more “in style” at the time.

It was simply the way the business worked, according to Cox.

He admitted humbly that Gleeson had done a better job than he could have.

Brian Cox turned down a role in PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN because Johnny Depp was “so overblown, so overrated” to him: https:t.cobnDy994cfGpic.twitter.com4iPRLgNuim

According to GQ, Cox was offered the role of Governor Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, but he declined.

Jonathan Pryce, who played Swann in the first three films in the successful franchise, was cast in the role.

The film, based on the popular Disney Parks ride, was directed by Gore Verbinski.

Cox had previously collaborated with him on the supernatural horror film The Ring.

While Cox relished the opportunity to work with Verbinski and the…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

