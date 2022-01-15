Brian Cox Turned Down Robert Baratheon Role in Season 1 of ‘Game of Thrones’ Because It Wasn’t Paying Enough

Brian Cox Turned Down Robert Baratheon’s Role in Season 1 of ‘Game of Thrones’ Because It Wasn’t Paying Enough

Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, rules his business empire like a king in Succession.

In another hit HBO series, however, the actor could have played a different kind of king.

Cox revealed that he turned down the role of Robert Baratheon in Game of Thrones Season 1 in his new memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

In his upcoming book, which will be released in the United States on January 1st, he says:

The actor, who is 18 years old, talks about his childhood in Scotland and his Hollywood career.

He also expresses his honest feelings about actors like Johnny Depp (“so overblown, so overrated”) and directors like Spike Lee (“a consummate cineaste”).

Cox was offered a role in the epic fantasy series after appearing in Lee’s 25th Hour, which was written by David Benioff, the writer and showrunner of Games of Thrones.

“I’m frequently asked if I was offered a role in Game of Thrones, and the answer is, yes, I was supposed to play a king named Robert Baratheon, who apparently died when he was gored by a boar in the first season,” he wrote (via GQ).

“I don’t know much about Game of Thrones, so I can’t say whether or not he was a major character, and I’m not going to google it just in case he was, because I turned it down.”

Cox’s decision to pass on Game of Thrones was based on financial considerations.

He was offered a low-paying job.

He also knew the character wouldn’t live, so there was no chance of a pay raise later.

“Of course, Game of Thrones was a huge hit, and everyone involved made a fortune.

“However, the money was not all that great when it was first offered, shall we say,” he wrote.

“Plus, I was going to be killed off early on, so I wouldn’t have gotten any of the long-term benefits of a successful series where your wages increase with each season.”

As a result, I declined, and Mark Addy was instead gored by the boar.

(I told you I was lying.

(I looked it up on the internet.)

Cox isn’t the only actor who has passed up a part on Game of Thrones.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.