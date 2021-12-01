Brian Dietzen just did something that Mark Harmon has never done on ‘NCIS’.

Brian Dietzen did something that Mark Harmon never did on ‘NCIS’.

Season 19 of NCIS has been quite unique and action-packed.

After more than 18 seasons and 400 episodes, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs abruptly left his team.

Then Alden Parker, from Gary Cole, joined the team and took Harmon’s place.

Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer on the long-running procedural, has a new role behind-the-scenes.

And it’s something Harmon has never done before.

Dietzen’s character isn’t an original NCIS agent, but he’s a close second.

Jimmy Palmer first appeared in the season one episode “Split Decision” as Dr. David McCallum’s assistant medical examiner.

Mallard duckling

At first, he was a recurring character who was portrayed as a geek with a proclivity for rambling.

Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) dubbed Palmer the “autopsy gremlin” because he was always intimidated by Gibbs.

However, Ducky adopted the character as his surrogate son.

Palmer took over as chief medical examiner when Ducky retired, and he became a series regular.

Dietzen has appeared in 322 episodes of NCIS so far.

Despite his numerous appearances on NCIS, Palmer is rarely the focus of an episode.

However, in Season 18, his storyline was the main focus on one occasion, and the episode was heartbreaking.

Jimmy’s fans had been following him as he met and married Breena (Michelle Pierce) over the years.

After attempting to adopt a child, the couple welcomed Victoria Elizabeth as their first child.

However, when Breena died of COVID-19 in the season 18 episode “The First Day,” Jimmy became a widower.

“Unfortunately, in our country — and, I should say, around the world,” Dietzen said of the episode, “that’s been the case for a lot of folks who have dealt with COVID so closely.”

“…In many ways, this episode turned out to be a tribute to those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic.”

It’s about our frontline workers and people who have helped us deal with this pandemic going through their own trials and continuing to show up for the rest of us, if you wanted to get more specific about it.”

For over 18 seasons, Harmon was the star and executive producer of NCIS.

But there’s one thing he never did: he never wrote an episode.

Dietzen, on the other hand, isn’t so lucky.

The actor has recently finished co-writing his…

