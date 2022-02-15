Brian Laundrie’s Autopsy Reveals He Was Partially Eaten By Animals After Death in the Gabby Petito Case

Brian Laundrie’s remains were found to have “carnivore predation activity characterized by gnawing and chewing,” according to a medical examiner’s report obtained by E! News.

New information about Brian Laundrie’s death has surfaced.

Following a month-long police manhunt, human remains belonging to Gabby Petito’s 23-year-old fiancé were discovered in a Florida reserve in October.

Despite the fact that his death was later revealed to be a suicide, with his family’s attorney telling E! News that Laundrie died of a “gunshot wound to the head,” the full autopsy results were not released until Monday, February.

Officials with Florida’s District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office shared their findings on Laundrie’s “skeletal” remains and personal effects discovered at the T Mabry Carlton, Jr.

Numerous bones found at the scene showed signs of “moderately extensive carnivore activity evidenced by multiple gouging and gnawing marks,” according to the report.

The markings were “consistent” with animals such as feral dogs, coyotes, rodents, or raccoons chewing on his bones after his death, according to the report.

“Multiple long bones, including bones of the arms and legs, all disclose carnivore predation activity characterized by gnawing and chewing,” according to the autopsy report.

A pair of green shorts, two slip-on shoes, a backpack with unknown contents, a white metal ring, and a “short-barrel revolver handgun with extensive rust” were discovered alongside some of Laundrie’s remains, according to the report.

Meanwhile, a red hat with the “Moab Coffee Roasters” logo and a “handwritten half note”—the contents of which were not specified in the report—were discovered near some animal remains at a secondary location.

A green backpack containing an unpitched tent and flares was also discovered at the second scene, according to one investigator.

According to the report, a dry bag containing “a journal as well as a wooden box containing a small notebook and photographs,” some of which included Laundrie, was discovered at the reserve about 250 feet away from the primary location.

Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September, and Laundrie admitted to killing him in January.

19, in a written confession discovered alongside his remains in a notebook.

“We’ve completed all logical investigative steps…

