Brian Laundrie’s remains had animal ‘gnawing and chewing’ marks on them, according to a full autopsy report.

Animal ‘Gnawing and Chewing’ Marks Were Found on Brian Laundrie’s Remains, According to Autopsy Report

Following the release of the completed autopsy report, details surrounding Brian Laundrie’s death in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, have surfaced.

The 47-page report obtained by ET details the findings of a post-mortem examination of Laundrie’s remains, which were discovered scattered in the Environmental Park in October after a lengthy search for the 23-year-old fugitive, who was a suspect in the murder of Gabby Petito at the time of his disappearance.

After his remains were handed over to a forensic anthropologist in November, it was revealed that Laundrie had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

However, the full report was not made public until Monday, and it mostly detailed the condition of Laundrie’s skeletal remains.

Many of Laundrie’s bones showed signs of post-mortem scavenging, including animal gnaw marks, according to the forensic investigation, which is likely why most of the soft tissue had vanished from the remains.

The report stated that “no soft tissue remains except for minimal partially calcified costal cartilage at the anterior aspects of some of the lower ribs.”

“A number of long bones, including those of the arms and legs, reveal carnivore predation activity characterized by gnawing and chewing,” says the researcher.

The remains had been conclusively identified as Laundrie’s using an antemortem dental radiograph and record comparison, according to the report, and no drugs had been detected in his system, according to the toxicology report.

In January, the FBI stated that Laundrie was the sole perpetrator of Petito’s death, and that their investigation “did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death.”

The FBI came to this conclusion after discovering a journal entry in which Laundrie claimed “responsibility” for the murder, according to the FBI.

Following the discovery of human remains later confirmed to be those of Laundrie, the FBI announced that a search of the area would be conducted on Oct.

A backpack, a notebook, and a gun were also discovered by 20.

“A review of the notebook revealed Mr.

Ms. Laundrie was claimed by Laundrie.

The FBI issued a statement about Petito’s death.

A Wyoming coroner revealed Petito’s cause of death was strangulation about a week before authorities discovered Laundrie’s remains in October.

Homicide was determined to be the cause of death.

A manhunt was underway at the time to find Laundrie, who had gone missing not long after Petito was reported missing.

