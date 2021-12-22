Brian May of Queen says Freddie Mercury gave a “beautiful” vocal performance on this “very different” Christmas song.

Queen’s Brian May praises Freddie Mercury’s “beautiful” vocal performance on this “very different” Christmas song.

Queen released a Christmas song called “Thank God It’s Christmas” in the 1980s, which featured Queen’s Freddie Mercury on vocals.

Mercury’s reaction to the song was revealed by Brain May.

May discussed the origins of “Thank God It’s Christmas” in a 2018 interview with Ultimate Classic Rock.

“Christmas songs are always recorded in July,” May explained.

“You must do so in order to complete them on time.”

“This was mostly Roger [Taylor’s] composition,” he explained, “except he didn’t have a chorus.”

“So I contributed the chorus, and we collaborated on it to condense a long story.”

Then, when it was nearly finished, we presented it to Freddie, who adored it and performed a stunning vocal performance.

I think it’s the most understated vocal I’ve ever heard, and I adore it.”

“Thank God It’s Christmas,” May believed, had gone unnoticed in the United Kingdom.

“The funny thing is, because it doesn’t have a video, it doesn’t get nearly as much attention in the UK as a Christmas single,” he observed.

“Everything these days is about video, and we never made a video for that song,” he said. In 2019, Queen’s YouTube channel posted an animated video for the song.

May continued, “It’s all in your head.”

“However, I adore it.

“Thank God It’s Christmas,” unlike some of the cheerier Christmas songs, is about appreciating the holiday after a difficult year.

In the United States, Queen’s song “Thank God It’s Christmas” did not chart.

The song didn’t make the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Queen’s albums Greatest Hits, Greatest Hits II, and Greatest Hits III were released together as a box set called The Platinum Collection: Greatest Hits I, II, and III. The Platinum Collection: Greatest Hits I, II, and III hit No.

The song reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed there for 150 weeks.

May stated that in the United Kingdom, the song “Thank God It’s Christmas” is not well-known.

