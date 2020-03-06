BRIAN VINER reviews True History of the Kelly Gang

Mick Jagger was widely derided for it in 1970, and in 2003 the late Heath Ledger gave it his best shot, although it was largely ignored. Now it is the turn of George MacKay, fresh from his success as the British Army’s most intrepid messenger in the awards-festooned 1917, to play Australia’s most notorious outlaw, Ned Kelly.

True History of the Kelly Gang, adapted from Peter Carey’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, is the 10th time Ned Kelly’s story has been told on the big screen. The film co-stars Russell Crowe as Harry Power, Kelly’s fierce mentor and fellow bushranger. Bushrangers were less wholesome than their name suggests. Basically, they were killers, thieves and highwaymen who hid out in the bush.

No matter how well this latest examination of the Kelly legend is received in the UK (where it opens today), it won’t become a cinematic landmark like the first of the 10. The Story of the Kelly Gang, a silent film released in 1906, was the world’s first feature-length moving picture.

It became so wildly popular in Australia that in 1912 laws were passed banning films that romanticised crime in general and Kelly in particular. Yet the romanticising continued of a man whose last words, on the scaffold at Melbourne Jail in 1880, were the admirably philosophical ‘Such is life’.

Celebrated above all for fashioning bullet-proof armour from farming equipment, which he wore in his gang’s epic final shoot-out with the police, Kelly is these days considered by many Australians to be their version of Robin Hood.

In 2015, another biographer, Peter Fitzsimons, got even more fanciful, suggesting that just as the English have their King Arthur and his knights in shining armour, so Australians have their Ned Kelly and his gang. Kelly has also been described as Australia’s equivalent of Jesse James, who was robbing banks and trains in Missouri while Kelly was doing the same thing Down Under. More romantically still, he has been hailed as an Antipodean Che Guevara, a class warrior with a vehement political agenda.

Nevertheless, quite why Mick Jagger was so keen to play him half a century ago remains unclear, not least because Jagger himself has maintained a prudent silence about one of his more disastrous artistic ventures, except to insist that he has never seen it.

In 1969 the producers of Ned Kelly, desperate to tap into the youth market, gave him the title role over Ian McKellen. Unfortunately, the project was blighted from the start.

Jagger duly arrived in Sydney with his girlfriend Marianne Faithfull, who had been cast as Ned’s sister. But soon after getting there, reportedly after finding the Rolling Stones frontman ‘in flagrante delicto’ with another woman, she took a drugs overdose. She made a full recovery, but not before one of the most notorious of all paparazzi snaps was taken, of her lying in a coma, by a photographer who wore a doctor’s gown and a stethoscope to gain access to her hospital room.

The film itself, with jaunty music by Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings – neither of them, for all their talent as singer-songwriters, especially noted for ballads about the Australian bush – was an abject flop. It was disowned not just by Jagger but even its director Tony Richardson, both of whom refused to attend the premiere.

The 2003 film starring Heath Ledger, also called Ned Kelly, was also a misfire. It had a terrific cast – Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, Naomi Watts and Joel Edgerton – and rather more artistic merit than the Richardson film, but it still sank without trace at the box-office. One critic felt that Ledger played the endlessly discussed and debated outlaw as little more than a ‘twinkly-eyed rogue’.

Justin Kurzel, director of True History of the Kelly Gang, is much prouder of his version than Richardson and Jagger were of theirs, by all accounts justifiably. It came out in Australia last month to some enthusiastic reviews. But there is already a row brewing – and disconcertingly it’s one that connects this picture with the dud from 1970.

Back then, there was uproar over Jagger’s portrayal. Kelly, though only 25 when he was hanged, was a fearsome-looking man with an enormous black beard that might have had birds nesting in it. The slight, effete-looking Jagger was just the right age but clearly couldn’t have sprouted a huge bushy beard in two lifetimes. For the film he sports a wispy affair, not much more than adolescent bumfluff, that makes a mockery of a scene in which a woman he is holding at gunpoint asks him why such a young man would be so conspicuously hirsute, as if she were talking to WG Grace – or indeed, the real Ned Kelly.

‘My mother used to say, Mrs Scott, that kissing a man without a beard was like eating porridge without salt’, replies Jagger, closing in for a smacker.

He speaks with an attempted Irish brogue. Kelly’s father, John ‘Red’ Kelly, was from Tipperary, transported to Australia for stealing two pigs. His mother, Ellen, hailed from County Antrim. But Jagger’s Irish accent unhelpfully bore distinct traces of Dartford, Kent. There was quite a bit of Carnaby Street in there too, that way of phrasing that came straight from the Swinging Sixties.

Still, at least he did his best to stay historically accurate. In the new film, MacKay, who grew up in London but whose father comes from Adelaide, speaks pure, undiluted Aussie. That has offended some Kelly experts who insist that the feared bushranger would have sounded just as Irish as his parents, and that to give him ‘wombat’ vowels is ‘ridiculous’.

It’s all speculation. But what do we know for certain about Ned Kelly?

He was born in 1854, the third of eight children. He was 12 when his father died, and he took on the responsibility of providing for his powerful but poverty-stricken mother, and all his siblings. Accordingly, he was also just 12 when a notice appeared in the local Police Gazette, naming ‘Edward Kelly, a Victorian native’ as a suspected horse thief.

From the start there were elements of class warfare in Ned’s exploits. Victoria’s middle-class was known as the ‘squattocracy’, wealthy white men who had claimed all the prime land and tyrannised so-called ‘selector’ families such as the Kellys, who were entitled by law to select small parcels of land themselves but were rarely able to hang on to them.

Soon, Ned fell under the baleful influence of Harry Power, who made a proper apprentice criminal of him. There was insufficient evidence to try him when a Chinese pig dealer called Ah Fook accused him of robbery, but by then he was acquiring a lively reputation. In 1870 he was convicted of violent assault and sent to prison. The local paper wrote that 50 lashes would ‘be more efficacious’ as a deterrent. A second prison sentence followed. But Ned was already becoming something of a folk hero. In 1874 he won a 20-round bare-knuckle boxing match and was declared district champion.

In the 140 years since his execution, Australians have never been able to reach a consensus on Ned Kelly. There’s no doubt that he was capable of thieving and thuggery, and ultimately, much worse. He was hanged for murdering a policeman – one of several he killed. But he was also subjected to police harassment and brutality. Either way, he has not only captured the public imagination since his death (no Australian has been the subject of more biographies), he captured it in his lifetime too. Thousands of people attended rallies and signed petitions calling for his reprieve.

He and his gang, made up of his brother Dan and two others, Steve Hart and Joe Byrne, were nothing if not colourful, and Kurzel’s film makes the most of it – spinning Hart’s known tendency to wear women’s clothes into an actual strategy: wearing dresses to astonish the enemy. Whether they were really all into cross-dressing is open to question. Even if they were, dresses certainly weren’t the most extraordinary things they wore.

It was the gang’s final shoot-out, in crude body armour, that truly cemented Kelly’s status as an icon for the ages. But before that came the so-called Jerilderie Letter, a 56-page document named after a small town in New South Wales, where the Kelly gang carried out an armed robbery in February 1879. The document, dictated by Kelly and intended for publication in the press, was more of a manifesto, blaming his crimes – which by then included the murder of three policemen – squarely on endemic police corruption and social inequality.

‘I don’t think there is a man born could have the patience to suffer it as long as I did … and yet in every paper I am called the blackest and coldest blooded murderer ever on record,’ he complained, adding, ‘A policeman is a disgrace to his country, not alone to the mother who suckled him.’

The letter ends with a plea for people to contribute £10 in his name to a widows’ and orphans’ fund. No wonder the poor and downtrodden idolised him.

The Kelly gang’s last stand, as culturally revered in Australia as the Alamo siege is by Americans, took place in June 1880 in Glenrowan, Victoria. To the astonishment of the disbelieving police, the gang, holed up in the town’s hotel with 60 hostages, donned heavy head and body armour forged from ploughs that had been stolen from farms or donated by sympathisers. It is possible that Kelly got the idea from his favourite book, the 1869 novel Lorna Doone, which described something similar.

In the event, the armour did not prevent Kelly from being wounded and captured, or his three fellow gang-members from being killed outright. But it caused a sensation, not just in Australia but around the world. When news of the shoot-out arrived in England, the novelist Arthur Conan-Doyle praised the gang’s resourcefulness and wondered if the British Army might not protect its infantry in the same way.

Conan-Doyle’s own great creation, Sherlock Holmes, was purely a product of the imagination. In some ways, that is what Ned Kelly has become, too. Writers and film-makers, and in Australia even poets and opera directors, keep reimagining him.

Was he a social underdog weighed down by colonial oppression, a revolutionary firebrand, or a violent, sociopathic hoodlum with a nose for public relations?

The answer is more than likely a combination of all three.