Briana DeJesus, a teen mom, goes Christmas shopping with her 4-year-old daughter Stella, who is battling major heart problems.

Briana DeJesus, a teen mom, had gone Christmas shopping with her 4-year-old daughter Stella, who has been battling major heart issues since being rushed to the hospital.

In her Instagram Stories, Briana, 27, appeared to be in the holiday spirit.

The Christmas lights were turned on in the first Instagram story, and the tree was brought to life.

A small Santa Clause was climbing the red ladder on the side of the Christmas tree.

A smaller Christmas tree sat on the floor, complete with tiny ornaments and lights.

In the background, Mariah Carey’s Christmas song, Christmas Time Is Here, was playing.

The reality star then showed off her cabinet shelf, which included a Nutcracker doll, a red toy car, and a bright sign that read “Merry” in large letters.

Christmas stockings were also hung from the mistletoe.

When Briana’s daughter Stella had to be rushed to the hospital, the mood was not so festive.

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that her daughter was required to wear a device on her chest.

Stella was smiling in the photo, which had a red heart emoji above it.

“Our new friend for the next month,” she captioned the image.

“(Cardiac event monitor) You guys have been asking! She’s fine, but Stella has to wear this 247 to keep track of her heart,” says the doctor.

Briana also shared a photo of her daughter lying on a hospital examination bed.

Stella was using her iPad while wearing wireless headphones.

“She’s such a brave girl,” the MTV host wrote.

“We had a very important appointment today, and I was a nervous wreck, but Stella handled it like a pro!”

“Stella is so tenacious,” the MTV mom continued.

Mom guilt is awful, but looking at this photo makes me feel better because as long as she’s smiling, I’m smiling too.”

Briana shares Stella with her ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez and has a nine-year-old daughter, Nova, with her ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin.

In January, the Teen Mom star revealed that she now suffers from “the worst anxiety” whenever her daughter shows any signs of illness.

“I have some sort of PTSD with Stella,” Briana tweeted.

“When she was a baby, she would get sick every other weekend, so any sign of her looking, sounding, or acting sick gives me the creeps.”

“Blessed to…,” the TV personality confessed.

