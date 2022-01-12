Briana DeJesus, a teen mom, shares a selfie from the emergency room after being rushed to the hospital during the taping of Family Reunion.

Briana DeJesus, a teen mom who was rushed to the hospital during the taping of Family Reunion, shares a selfie from the emergency room.

In the throwback photo, the 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 star smiled at the camera while lying in a hospital bed wearing a face mask.

Briana was dressed in a pink tie-dye vest and laying under a blanket when she took the photo, which she shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“BTS (hashtag)FamilyReunion,” she captioned it.

I was the only one who ended up in the hospital.”

In a dramatic teaser from the reunion, Briana was seen being rushed to the hospital back in December.

Before collapsing on the pavement in the explosive trailer, she yelled, “I can’t breathe!”

The MTV star, who is the mother of two daughters, Nova, nine, and Stella, four, was then escorted into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Briana’s cause of death is unknown, though she revealed in September 2021 that she had been diagnosed with lupus after months of suffering from an unknown illness.

“I was definitely sad when I was diagnosed with lupus a few days ago,” she tweeted at the time.

“I’m finally starting to feel better.”

Later, the reality star admitted she is in “a lot of pain” and is having trouble coping.

“In just a few months, my body has changed so much (health-wise) I’ve been in such denial, but I’m not the same anymore,” she wrote on Instagram stories.

“[sad face emoji]This stinks.”

“Recently, I’ve been in a lot of pain.

Things I used to be able to do, I’m no longer able to do.

(I can, but it’s painful,” she added.)

In the new eight-part series Family Reunion, Briana’s health scare isn’t the only source of drama.

There was also a nasty brawl between co-stars Jade Cline and Ashley Jones, which required the intervention of MTV bodyguards.

Cheyenne Floyd and franchise alum Farrah Abraham also got into a fight.

In the teaser, Farrah, 30, was seen yelling “you guys are adults” at her old co-stars, escalating tensions between several of the girls during the spinoff series.

“Let’s talk then b***h! Let’s do it,” Cheyenne, 29, screamed as she flipped a white table covered in red Solo cups towards Farrah.

As the mother of two stomped away from the explosive scene, the ex-MTV star held up her hand in defiance and said, “NO.”

On the new network, Farrah made an unexpected appearance…

