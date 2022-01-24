Briana DeJesus, a teen mom, was chastised in a show clip for not properly strapping her 4-year-old daughter Stella into her car seat.

Fans responded to a clip from the MTV show on Reddit recently.

Stella was seen in a car seat with two straps across her shoulders in the Teen Mom 2 clip.

Despite the fact that she was strapped in, fans claimed that the four-year-old’s straps should have been higher on her chest to keep her safe.

Briana, 27, was slammed by a number of fans on Reddit for not properly strapping her youngest daughter into the car seat, putting her in danger.

“This car seat situation causes me a lot of anxiety,” the initial Reddit user wrote alongside photos of Stella in the car seat.

“At this point, why even make them use the car seat? The seat will do nothing if you don’t take the necessary safety precautions,” another added.

It’s the equivalent of having a home security system turned off.”

“I don’t understand all of the s***ty car seat usage in these shows,” a third said.

It’s so simple to buckle your child properly; how lazy do you have to be to not take the extra 30 seconds to double-check? These parents are extremely fortunate that their children have not been injured.”

“If they got into an accident, god forbid, that poor baby would go flying right out of those loose straps,” a Reddit user continued.

“The chest buckle is down low, not up high where it should be,” another MTV fan explained Briana’s error.

In the event of an accident, the chest buckle should be placed across the rib cage to provide adequate protection against ejection from the vehicle.”

Briana has a 1-year-old daughter named Stella with ex-husband Luis Hernandez, and she also has a 1-year-old daughter named Nova with ex-husband Devoin Austin.

Shortly after she slammed co-star Kailyn Lowry, 29, for shading Teen Mom Family Reunion, the TV personality received backlash from fans.

Kailyn recently slammed the Teen Mom spinoff, which stars Briana DeJesus and other female characters from the franchise.

The MTV star discussed the show’s second episode with co-host Lindsie Chrisley and ex-husband Javi Marroquin on an episode of Kailyn’s Coffee Convos Podcast.

“I was bored and I wrote in my notes that I understand that I’m going to come across as a huge hater of this show but, like, f**king snoozefest,” Kailyn told her listeners.

Briana clapped back at her longtime foe by posting two Instagram Story photos shortly after the episode aired.

Briana started off by sharing a picture…

