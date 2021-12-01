Briana DeJesus, aka Teen Mom, slams trolls for questioning why her sister Brittany was cast in the MTV spinoff.

Briana DeJesus, of Teen Mom fame, slams trolls who questioned why her sister Brittany was cast in the MTV spinoff.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars join forces for crazy fights and boozy parties in the upcoming reality show, which premieres on January 11.

On Tuesday, a sneak peek trailer for Teen Mom Family Reunion was released, and fans noticed Briana’s sister Brittany in the cast.

Followers began questioning Bri, 27, about her sister’s participation in the crossover show, despite the fact that she is not a main member of the MTV franchise.

Briana slammed all of the mean comments and questions she was receiving in an Instagram Story post, which was captured by Teen Mom Talk.

All of the trolls were silenced when the 27-year-old explained how important Brittany is to her life and to the Teen Mom franchise.

“I’m seeing a lot of comments like, ‘Why is Briana’s sister always there?'” she wrote.

Brittany is her given name.

“2) She is my sister, and when it comes to (dollar)(dollar)(dollar), I ALWAYS include my family.”

“3) She was invited by them personally.”

“4) She’s a riot,” Briana continued.

“5) She has a significant impact on my life, as evidenced by the fact that she is a teen mother.

Give some respect to the company that documents my life!”

“Plus, her one-liners make Teen Mom 2 better,” she added at the end of the post.

“I’m sorry if you get the impression that I’m close to my family.”

While some fans were disappointed to see Brittany in the spinoff’s trailer, others are looking forward to seeing what she brings to the series.

Fans have expressed their hope that she will make it “interesting” with her upbeat personality.

Unfortunately, while filming the show, the reality star revealed that she wasn’t feeling well.

“I was mentally and physically exhausted during filming due to a lupus flare-up,” Brittany wrote on Twitter.

“To tell you the truth, I wasn’t at my best.”

During Tuesday’s Teen Mom OG reunion, Drew discussed the spinoff with longtime stars Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell.

Drew, Maci, 30, explained that the new show follows Teen Mom franchise stars “living together” and “doing physical fun activities,” as well as having a life coach.

Amber, 31, and Maci both laughed when the reunion’s host mentioned the stars had a “surprise guest.”

Drew then inquired about spending time with former actress Farrah Abraham, 30.

“We tried everything we could to make her feel better,” Amber said.

“I have my own opinion,” Maci added.

