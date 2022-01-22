Briana DeJesus claps back after Kailyn Lowry calls the Family Reunion spinoff a “snoozefest” and an “embarrassment.”

As Briana DeJesus clapped back, Kailyn Lowry, star of Teen Mom 2, slammed the Family Reunion spinoff, calling it a “snoozefest.”

On her new podcast, the 29-year-old didn’t hold back in sharing her thoughts on the “embarrassment” show.

On the most recent episode of Kailyn’s Coffee Convos Podcast, the MTV star discussed the second episode of the Teen Mom spinoff with co-host Lindsie Chrisley and ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“It’s still night one 15 minutes into episode two,” Kailyn said.

“I was bored, so I wrote in my notes that I realize I’m going to come across as a huge fan of this show, but it’s a f**king snoozefest.”

“I’m bored,” she continued, “but we must go on.”

And by the 15th minute, I’m completely over it.”

Javi explained that he was laughing at Kailyn’s thoughts after Lindsie pointed out that he was “probably asleep at this point.”

Meanwhile, Lindsie claims that the first and second episodes were rushed because “there wasn’t enough going on that would have been a good lead in to begin it.”

“I felt like the challenges were a little basic and just weren’t great,” she continued, “and the writing was on the wall that they were going to pair Ashley and Jade.”

Kailyn later dubbed the show an “embarrassment” for only doing “surface level” therapy after the group slammed a kayaking challenge that pitted enemies Ashley Jones and Jade Cline against each other.

The Teen Mom stars were asked to stand up and share something about themselves that they enjoy, according to Kailyn.

“I just feel like this is very surface level,” the Teen Mom 2 star explained.

This is utter nonsense.

This isn’t real therapy, and it’s a disgrace to the profession.

“Because I’m not in therapy talking about something I like about myself and other people are agreeing with me.”

“That’s a joke,” she continued.

That’s only on the surface.”

Briana DeJesus, 27, of Teen Mom Family Reunion, clapped back in an Instagram Story post after Kailyn shared her negative thoughts about the show on the podcast.

Briana shared a photo of a clown emoji looking through a mirror, implying Kailyn was self-reflecting during the podcast episode, which appeared to be a dig at her co-star.

The mother of two then responded to Kailyn’s comments with an image that looked like the Gatorade logo but said “Hateorade.”

While Briana is one of the many franchise stars on Teen Mom Family Reunion, her feud with Kailyn has made headlines in the past.

