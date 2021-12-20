Briana DeJesus must apologize to Kailyn Lowry’s lawyer for sending her a TREADMILL to suggest she’s ‘overweight.’

Briana DeJesus must apologize to Kailyn Lowry’s lawyer for sending her a treadmill to suggest she’s “overweight.”

Kailyn, 29, filed a defamation suit against Briana, 27, in June, alleging that her co-star “physically abused Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered Mr. Lopez’s home.”

“Mother of Lopez.”

Kailyn’s lawyer has demanded an apology from Briana for “antagonizing” her client, according to The Sun exclusively.

Briana’s lawyer requested that their upcoming court hearing be moved from January 14, 2022 to January 19, 2022 due to a scheduling conflict on his end, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

Briana filed an anti-slapp motion in August to have the case dismissed, which protects a person’s freedom of speech.

Briana’s lawyer, Marc Randazza, complained that Kailyn and her attorney, Nicole Haff, had denied Briana’s request for a continuance and had provided their email exchange.

“We are a fairly laid back office and usually, we grant these,” Nicole allegedly wrote to Marc on December 15.

However, because this is a unique situation, your client may request an adjournment from the court.

‘Ms.’

“Lowry is not on board.”

Nicole explained how Chris Lopez, Kailyn’s ex and third baby daddy, made a declaration on November 2 in which he admitted to spending time with Briana in Miami.

Marc, on the other hand, waited until the night before Thanksgiving to file it, presumably to “upset” Kailyn before the holiday.

Briana then told Kail via social media that she would be sending her a “surprise,” according to her.

“The surprise was a treadmill,” the email continued.

When read in conjunction with the message, a reasonable reader might interpret it as your client accusing my client of being overweight.

“If your client wants my client’s favors, she should stop provoking her and perhaps apologize for the statements she made that are the subject of this lawsuit.”

Marc responded that he “in no way intended to upset” Kailyn over the holidays, and that if she was upset, her lawyer should “extend a personal apology.”

“The treadmill, well, I had nothing to do with that,” he continued in the email.

That appears to be a very costly insult to send to someone.

In the event that Ms.

Lowry doesn’t want it, but I could do with losing a few pounds.”

On Teen Mom, you can keep up with all of our most recent news and stories.

Marc chastised Kailyn and her lawyer in the continuance filing for refusing to approve his request.

“Plaintiff’s counsel then makes the wild…,” Chris’ statement read in the filing.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.