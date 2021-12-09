Briana DeJesus of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Responds to Allegations She Hooked Up With Co-Star’s Ex

Briana DeJesus of ‘Teen Mom 2′ Responds to Claims She Hooked Up With Her Co-Star’s Ex

Briana DeJesus has denied having sex with Kailyn Lowry’s ex, Chris Lopez, from Teen Mom 2.

After being accused of sleeping with the father of her child by a fellow MTV star, DeJesus simply told Us Weekly in a statement, “No, I didn’t.” Lowry accused her longtime rival of sleeping with Lopez during an Instagram Qandamp;A on Monday when a fan asked a question about her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, whom DeJesus dated from 2017 to 2018, during an Instagram Qandamp;A.

One fan enquired, “What did Javiana owe you while pregnant with Lopez’s child?”

“I’m not sure what you’re trying to say, but she allegedly f-ed the third one in April, so go ask all of them,” Lowry replied with a photo of herself sipping tea.

Lopez, with whom she shares her youngest sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, is undoubtedly the “third one” referred to by the reality star.

Isaac, 11, is her son with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 7, is her son with Marroquin.

Lowry and DeJesus have had a long feud behind the scenes of Teen Mom 2, and Lowry is currently suing DeJesus for defamation after the mother-of-two made a comment about Lowry allegedly assaulting Lopez in September 2020.

Lopez did claim in a declaration in a November 2021 court filing obtained by InTouch that he met DeJesus “in Miami on or around April 11, 2021,” and they “spent a few days there together.”

Lowry is accusing DeJesus of defaming her, citing a statement she made to Celebuzz in June in which she claimed the mother-of-four wasn’t showing her real life on the MTV show. Lopez claims he told DeJesus that Lowry “punched [him]multiple times” because “Kailyn was mad that [Chris] cut [their]son Lux’s hair.”

“Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris,” DeJesus said at the time.

“This was back when Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris,” she continued on Instagram. “She doesn’t want to film about breaking and entering into Chris’ momma house and beating him for cutting his child’s hair.”

