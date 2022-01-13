Bridezilla reveals her harsh ‘bridesmaid rules,’ which include banning pregnancy and requiring them to buy new outfits – five have already quit.

A DISAPPOINTED bridesmaid has admitted she is on the verge of dropping out of her friend’s wedding because of the extravagant requests and seemingly unfair requirements to stay in the bridal party.

She claimed the bride won’t let anyone get pregnant or even engaged because she doesn’t want to be overshadowed, but it gets even worse.

The bridesmaid, who wrote an anonymous Reddit post about the nightmare wedding, claimed she was only a “replacement bridesmaid” and now understands why so many people have dropped out.

In fact, since she was invited into the bridal party, five people have dropped out, and the bride, who will be known as Katie for the sake of the story, has also kicked people out.

According to the poster, some of the bride’s over-the-top requests and rules include no engagements in her bridal party because it’s “her year and getting engaged would overshadow her wedding,” no one is allowed to get pregnant, all bridesmaids must “respond quickly and promptly” to all messages, and all must give the bride a present at each event associated with her big day.

Katie even insisted that each bridesmaid have an outfit ready for all of her wedding events.

Oh, and the clothes have to be brand new.

“You must buy new outfits for each night of the bachelorette trip (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday), bridal shower (two days total), and rehearsal dinner, PLUS different bridesmaids pajamas for each night of the bachelorette trip,” the poster explained.

In addition, each bridesmaid must cover all bachelorette party costs without Katie’s help, have their nails professionally manicured for each event, and spend the night with Katie after her bridal shower and before her wedding.

The requirements, according to the poster, total at least (dollar)2,000, and they’re only getting higher – but that’s not the worst part.

As one can see, the bride has given careful consideration to each individual’s appearance.

She appears to have been particularly harsh with the poster, who had recently given birth.

Katie completely humiliated her after making fun of her postpartum body and even her child when she hired her to take professional photos of her newborn, she recalled.

The bridesmaid wrote, “When she came, she insulted my weight multiple times and reminded me that I need to lose my baby weight before her wedding.”

“After that, she insulted my infant daughter.”

“She said it was depressing…

