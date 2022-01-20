Bridgerton debuts the first look at a steamy new romance in season 2 starring a Sex Education star.

Bridgerton premieres the first look at a steamy new romance in season 2 starring a Sex Education alum.

In just two months, BRIDGERTON will return for its long-awaited second season, and the show has released a tantalizing first look at the new cast members.

The hit Netflix period drama returns with some familiar faces from season one, though Regé-Jean Page’s hunky Duke of Hastings (played by Regé-Jean Page) is sadly absent.

But don’t worry, there will be plenty of new characters to root for, including Simone Ashley, 26, from Sex Education, who will play Kate Sharma, Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) new love interest.

Shonda Rhimes’ bingeable show, based on Julia Quinn’s series of novels, was a smash hit, thanks in part to its racially diverse cast.

The trailer follows actress Adjoa Andoh’s recent reveal of what fans can expect from her character Lady Danbury in Season 2.

“Well, if you remember, the Duke had been absent for a while at the start of season one,” she told Digital Spy.

Lady Danbury has a lot on her plate, including a lot of people she cares about and wants to challenge and support – you’ll see more of that in the future.

“Duke or no Duke, I believe Lady Danbury will have plenty to do.”

There are pies all over the place that she has her fingers in.”

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington and her alter ego Lady Whistledown on Derry Girls, also hinted at a “closer” relationship with Colin Bridgerton in season two.

“The drama has ratcheted up a notch… We’re shooting all those big dramatic scenes for the finale,” she said to Radio Times.

It’s exhausting, but extremely rewarding.

“I believe it’s safe to say you [get to see more of Penelope’s life].”

And, yes, those final moments of Season 1 were definitely a glimpse into her life.

In series 2, I believe you can see how the sausage is made and what’s going on.”

Bridgerton’s first season is currently available to watch on Netflix.