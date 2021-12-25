Bridgerton Season 2 Has a Release Date! Dear Readers, Bridgerton Season 2 Has a Release Date!

Bridgerton Season 2 Has a Release Date!

Bridgerton, fresh from Lady Whistledown’s press, has just announced a return date—and no one in the cast knew about it! Read on for all the juicy details.

This should be the topic of conversation for a long time.

The date was December.

On March 25, Netflix released a video featuring the cast announcing that Bridgerton will return on March 25, 2022.

The actors in the series are given a single sheet of paper in the clip, and their eyes bulge with joy.

Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) wonders, “Is that Whistledown?”

“The cheeky little mistress, what’s she got to say today?”

“Happy anniversary to our buzzy ton,” Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and her co-stars reveal the answer.

Dear readers, it is customary to give paper for a first anniversary.

I hope you find this one to be useful.

Bridgerton makes a comeback on March 25.”

There’s nothing scandalous about this.

Even the cast is taken aback by the good news, exclaiming, “Actually didn’t know that!”

“She’s always got the inside scoop,” Bailey quips, as co-star Luke Newtown (Colin Bridgerton) adds, “I’ll text my mom!”

We’re sure the whole family is swooning over the news.

Fans can expect Anthony to take center stage in season two as he tries to settle down and finally take his place as the head of the Bridgerton family. Of course, every Lord needs his Lady, so romance will sizzle once more in season two, as Sex Education’sSimone Ashley appears as his love interest, as it did in the novels.

Shondaland’s Bridgerton is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen for Netflix.

We can’t wait to get our hands on the scalding English tea on March 25, but in the meantime, watch the trailer above and binge-watch season one before the 2022 premiere.

