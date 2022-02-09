Bridgerton’s Next Big Thing Isn’t Human.

Bridgerton’s Next Big Thing Isn’t Even Human

We’re more enthralled by this new Bridgerton character than Regé-Jean Page is.

Before the show’s March 25 premiere, check out the cute new addition to the season two cast.

This is paw-sibly the best piece of news we’ve received all day!

The most important character of Bridgerton’s season two, Newton, Kate Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) mischievous corgi, has finally been cast, and fans of Julia Quinn’s The Viscount Who Loved Me have been waiting for this one.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Chris Van Dusen teased, “Newton is beloved, and I always wanted to include him in this season.”

“For him, there’s a little arc that audiences can anticipate.”

Newton, as readers of the novel will recall, has a habit of getting himself into trouble.

According to Ashley and Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina, the four-legged actor Austin looks a lot like her.

In the same interview, Chandran stated, “Austin was not necessarily the best-behaved dog.”

“However, there were a lot of hilarious moments.”

You had to feed him treats to get him to sit in a scene where he was outside.

He was so full of treats that he fell asleep on the set in the middle of a shot at one point.”

Austin, on the other hand, had a taste for more than just ordinary dog treats.

“There were pebbles on the driveway of one of the buildings we filmed at,” Ashley said.

“I’d have him on a leash, and he’d just be eating stones and pooping them out in between takes.”

Even if he’s misbehaving, we’re giving Netflix casting a round of ap-paws for casting the cutest dog ever to play the part!

Ashley said the pair got along well when he wasn’t eating stones or sleeping in between takes.

“I’m really good with dogs,” she explained, “so he responded well to me.”

“He was a little sassy and went off and did his own thing, but I like to think he listened to me when we were together.”

We can’t wait to meet Kate’s new furry pal, even if the wait for season two is arduous.

The second season of Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix on March 25.

