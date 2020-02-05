Brie and Nikki Bella Announce They Are Both Pregnant

Congratulations to Nikki Bella and Brie Bella!

The Total Bellas stars are BOTH pregnant! That’s right, Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. The best part? The sisters are due a week and a half apart!



“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki tells People. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie shares with the outlet. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

In her announcement post on Instagram, Nikki told her followers that being a mom is something she’s “wanted to be my whole life.”

“I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous!” Nikki shared. “I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

Brie also took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the baby news with her fans, writing, “We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”

This exciting news comes just under three years after Brie and Bryan (née Bryan Danielson), both WWE stars, welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. The couple welcomed their first child in May 2017.

The baby news also comes just weeks after Nikki and Dancing With the Stars pro Artem announced their engagement. In early January, Nikki took to Instagram to share the engagement news with her fans.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November!” Nikki wrote. “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Along with the announcement, Nikki, 36, and Artem, 37, both shared a photo of the gorgeous engagement ring.

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Artem wrote to Nikki. “So excited for what’s to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

Nikki and Artem first became friends during season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017. They later reconnected as pals following Nikki’s 2018 split from John Cena. Then, in Jan. 2019, a source told E! News that Nikki and Artem had updated their relationship status.

As for Brie, 36, and Bryan, 38, they’ll be celebrating six years of marriage later this year. The superstar couple tied the knot in April 2014 surrounded by friends and family. In late 2019, Brie opened up about her fertility struggles in an interview with Health.

“We were trying for eight months, and I couldn’t get pregnant. I was stressed, and it wasn’t happening,” Brie shared. “There were a couple times that I was so late and was sure I was pregnant. Then I would get my period and bleed really badly. I think the universe was telling me something—like, it’s not a great time to have another baby.”

“To be honest, I’d get these sweats thinking about how to travel with two. I hear going from one to two changes things big-time. Bryan travels all the time,” Brie continued. “We were talking about it, and think it would be amazing to see Birdie as a big sister. I just have to think about my career—and does it fit in now, or do I need to wait until my husband is home more?”

When Nikki was asked if about babies, she told the outlet she “definitely” wants to be a mom one day, but noted it’s all about timing.

“I’m in this unfortunate situation where I’m 36 and everyone is reminding me, ‘Your eggs, your eggs!’ So I’m freezing my eggs,” Nikki shared. “I also found out I have PCOS—it kills your fertility. I’m getting brown spots all over my face, acne, weight fluctuations, and hair loss. I actually just found out and was devastated. You research it, and there is no cure.”

“I just pray I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mom,” Nikki added. “So yes, I do feel like being a mom is in my future. I am just not sure how soon.”

We’re sending our love to Nikki and Brie and their growing families! And Total Bellas fans will be able to see the exact moment the sisters found out about their pregnancies on the new season of the E! series, premiering this spring.