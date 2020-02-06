Brie and Nikki Bella’s Famous Friends Congratulate Them on Their Pregnancies

Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella!

The Total Bellas stars are both pregnant! Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. In fact, the sisters are due less than two weeks apart.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie, who is already the proud parent to 2-year-old daughter Birdie, told People. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

Of course, the two received lots of congratulatory messages from their celebrity pals, including a few of the Jersey Shore ladies.

“I AM SCREAMING!!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote in the comments section underneath Brie’s Instagram post announcing the news. “I love you both, congrats.”

“Omg! Congrats, so happy for you both!!” Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola added.

They even received a sweet shout-out from Nikki and Artem’s Dancing With the Stars‘ family.

“OMG! That’s amazing!!!” judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote in the comments section. “Congratulations to all of you.”

“Ahhhhhhhh,” wrote pro Sharna Burgess. “This is so incredible.”

WWE sent the ladies some love, as well.

“Congrats to the #BellaTwins,” the organization wrote in part of an Instagram post.

Leah Van Dale (Carmella), Lexi Kaufman (Alexa Bliss), Mandy Rose and more WWE stars also shared congratulatory messages.

“Wow!” Bianca Belair wrote in the comments section. “Congrats!”

Jamie-Lynn Sigler posted a sweet note, too.

“Oh my goodness a million congrats,” she wrote in the comments section. “What an amazing journey to take together!!!!”

Nikki and Brie opened up about the pregnancy news to People.

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki told the magazine. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Still, she said becoming a mom is something she’s “dreamed of” her whole life.

As for Brie, she said she was “shocked” to learn she’s expecting.

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” she told the magazine. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s–!'”

Fans will be able to see the exact moments the sisters found out about their pregnancies on the new season of Total Bellas, premiering this spring.